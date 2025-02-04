What Matt Forte's take says for Bears drafting Ashton Jeanty

#OhioState LT Josh Simmons is THE best tackle in the #2025NFLDraft



The reported "consensus" among scouts and GMs is that Simmons' draft stock will depend heavily on his medicals at the #NFLCombine 🍿



If healthy, Simmons has the elite traits to be a premier franchise LT in the… pic.twitter.com/Pj2OgYBn4n