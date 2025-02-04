What Matt Forte's take says for Bears drafting Ashton Jeanty
It's possible the Bears' choice in their first NFL Draft with Ben Johnson as coach will come down to taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or an offensive lineman, or possibly even a defensive lineman.
Only Walter Payton ran for more yards in a Bears uniform than Matt Forte, so the two-time Bears Pro Bowl back speaks with authority on whether lack of a rushing threat is what ails the franchise.
While talking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams at the Super Bowl, Forte both gave his thoughts on how Saquon Barkley would have looked in a Bears uniform in 2024 if only Ryan Poles had shelled out another $5 or $6 million more, or about what he paid for non-essential tight end Gerald Everett.
As a result, it's apparent what he thinks Poles' direction should be in this draft and/or free agency.
Forte acknowledged the incredible skill of Barkley, leaping with his back turned to tacklers to avoid being taken down.
"I never seen people do some of those things," Forte said.
It didn't matter, Barkley still wouldn't have had much success in Chicago.
"You have to have those holes to run through to be able to do that," Forte said. "And I don't care—I played in the NFL for a decade—I don't care if you're Saquon, I don't care if you're Tom Brady at quarterback, if you don't have guys up front that are clearing the way and making these holes for you, it just is going to be very hard to be as significant as he (Barkley) was this year."
Barkley, Jeanty, D'Andre Swift ... it doesn't matter until the Bears get their offensive line in order.
Bill Belichick told them this last season when he ridiculed Ryan Poles' approach.
It's nothing new or novel, as Jim Finks took that approach when he built the 1985 Bears.
The offensive and defensive lines need to be in order before making fitting skill positions.
Jeanty seems to possess a unique skill set. Caleb Williams does, too, but it was rare when he could step forward and fire without fear.
As long as the Bears line is capable of allowing 68 sacks and dropping from second to 25th in rushing yards like in 2024, they'll struggle whether they have Williams or Tyson Bagent at QB, or if they go with Swift or draft Jeanty or sign someone like Saquon Barkley to run the ball.
For that reason, it should surprise no one that Texas tackle Kelvin Banks currently is the choice for the Bears in Round 1 at No. 10 on 40% of the internet's mock drafts gathered by NFL Mock Draft Data Base, or that LSU tackle Will Campbell is the Bears choice at 10 in Kyle Crabbs' latest mock draft for The 33rd Team, or that Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons is the Bears' choice in Josh Liskiewitz' Bears seven-round mock draft for Pro Football Focus.
Or that Chiefs tackle Trey Smith is being viewed as the free agent who can do the most to elevate Caleb Williams.
It's time to put down the fantasy football fun and leave skill positions behind while being serious about building an offensive line, if not the defensive line.
The Bears haven't had a Pro Bowl offensive lineman who made it without being an alternate since Kyle Long almost a decade ago.
This says a good deal about their offensive failures but also how to fix them.
