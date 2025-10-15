Finding ways to control the trench war keys Bears improvement
More than anything else, the win over the Washington Commanders said something positive about the Bears in terms of the line of scrimmage.
Until they beat the Commanders 25-24, the best the Bears could say was they had been able to pass block well enough so Caleb Williams usually could get throws away without being harassed by the pass rush. On Sunday, they picked it up to win or at least battle to a draw with their run defense, pass rush and run blocking.
Momentum is building up front now. If they can reach a point of superiority on the line of scrimmage, combined with Ben Johnson's offensive mastery and Williams' arm, they three-game winning streak could turn into something so much more.
On offense, it meant their first 100-yard rushing game by D’Andre Swift (108 yards) since did it against Washington last year (129 yards).
The big change for their offensive line personnel wise was Theo Benedet starting at left tackle but getting Darnell Wright back from an elbow injury at right tackle was critical and their play from the interior line was the most consistent on the ground that they've had all season.
"I think our run game, as a whole, and not just the tackles, but the entire unit, that's the best that we've played, collectively, as a group," Johnson said. "I think we gave those runners some daylight, and they were able to hit the holes.
"That's why we were so efficient running the ball. It's the most efficient we've been throughout. I think I had us around 69 percent efficient, which was really high for us, and, obviously, had the high yards per carry, it was over 5 yards per carry, so that was good to see.
"The tackles played a huge role in that. Like I've said before, Theo, he doesn't bat an eye. It's like nothing's too big for him. And I think that about a lot of guys on this team, they're very clutch. Where the pressure, for a lot of players, it can get to you, it doesn't get to them. They're kind of built for these types of moments. He's in that mold."
When Johnson was in Detroit, the Lions had habit of setting up their big runs or screens so they had their best lineman, right tackle Penei Sewell, out leading the charge with their blocking scheme.
The final drive against the Commanders looked like this with Wright inserted for Sewell.
Wright took out two Washington defenders with one block on the key 15-yard run by D'Andre Swift to set up the winning field goal.
"Darnell, it was good to have him back," Johnson said. "He really didn't miss a beat. You feel his presence. Not only can he displace people in the running game, but you see what he's capable of out in space, as well, whether it's a screen or whether it's one of the toss-crack series plays that we had up. Very, very grateful to have him back.”
The defense had been last against the run going against the best running team, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen dropped a clue about what the Bears could try to do to stop the Commanders running game when he mentioned the old triple option college offenses and defending them.
The Bears had specific players assigned to containing the zone read runs by Jayden Daniels and they really only were burned by Daniels' scrambles rather than planned running plays. Those not assigned to containment focused on stopping backs. They held Washington to 124 yards rushing, its second-lowest total on the year.
"It started with a little self-reflection there at the bye week of what we could improve on," Johnson said. "We talk all the time about our fundamentals being able to shed blocks, being able to tackle in space. I think we had a good commitment to that early in the week there with our padded practice. The guys embraced that, and I think that was a good first step.
"With that being said, this particular game, I think Dennis Allen and his crew came up with a really good plan for a way for us to be sound and fill these run gaps. That's a really difficult offense to defend. I can't stress that enough. That offense creates all kinds of issues to many defenses, ours included. So for us to find what we felt like was the best way to defend that and then see the players bring it to life, it was really encouraging to see."
The real problem the Bears have had on run defense was their gap control but they did it against one of the most dangerous offenses they faced. They did it while down a man, with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett out. But they had linebacker T.J. Edwards back and his presence was felt immediately.
"Up front, we were a lot more stout," Johnson said. "I thought we did a good job coming off our blocks up front. Then I can't say enough good things about T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds and their ability to fill those gaps in a hurry.
"I thought those two played a really strong game last night as well."
One of the more amusing narratives coming out of the game, fueled perhaps by Troy Aikman's comment and bitter Commanders fans on social media, was the Bears were "lucky" to win. It was pretty comical coming from fans of a team who won on a misplayed Hail Mary the previous year.
More, this game was won by the Bears in the trenches where most games get won.
It's not common for NFL teams to dominate on the line of scrimmage when talent is so equal in a league driven by parity. However, if the Bears can continue to be more stout against the run and win in crucial situations on the offensive line, the idea of staying competitive in a powerful NFC North isn't so far-fetched in Johnson's first season.
