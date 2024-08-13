Forgotten Bears Edge Rusher Makes Last Stand Stopping the Run
Bears third-year defensive end Dominique Robinson took a look in the mirror figuratively and possibly literally, then determined something needed to be done.
Two seasons without much impact and only two sacks said it. So he went on a body building campaign, and a play he made against the Buffalo Bills in Saturdays game showed him he's on the right track.
"I mean, I know I wasn’t getting it done at the weight I was and I knew I could put weight on and still be explosive and get faster at the same time.
"So why not? You know?"
He added 15 pounds to come in at 273 pounds, all while maintaining 8% body fat.
"It was a grind," Robinson said. "It got put on, honestly, once I got the right numbers to put that weight on it was fairly easy. I just had to stick to it. It sucked because you're trying to eat so much and you're not hungry at times, but you gotta do what you gotta do."
Last year Pro Football Focus had given Robinson a grade against the run that would have left him next to last in the NFL out of 113 NFL edge players.
More formidable for blockers now, Robinson has suddenly shown progress addressing his greatest weakness. He has newfound confidence after a third-and-2 play against the Bills' first team offense.
Robinson knifed in low, to his left, and stuffed Dalvin Cook for a 2-yard loss to force a three-and-out.
"In all honestly, that play that I made on that third down, it was a huge factor," Robinson said. "I had a pulling tackle coming back to kick me out, but I was able to kind of hold my ground and still stand firm in my gap and still make the play at the same time.
"Last year, I don’t know if I would've been able to do that, personally."
Whether this continues isn't a question. It must if Robinson is to have a roster spot. With third defensive end Jake Martin getting closer to 100% after an injury, and with rookie Austin Booker, Khalid Kareem and Daniel Hardy making sacks now in the last game
"I've been put in a position to where in my head it's either I take the spot or… it's football," Robinson said. "It's a business.
"I came in trying to prove a point."
Booker, in particular, poses a threat for Robinson. He's the fifth-rounder Robinson hasn't been. While Robinson had a late start at defensive end after being a wide receiver part of his college career, Booker also had a handicap. He didn't even play until his final year at Kansas.
"Book is an excellent pass rusher," Robinson said. "Phenomenal pass rusher and he's a phenomenal football player. He specializes in pass rush. Being able to watch him do his thing and I learn from guys too, so I'm watching him, taking stuff from him and stuff like that."
No one is calling the 240-pound Booker an excellent all-around edge yet, though. So it's here where Robinson must win his spot on the roster if he is to be with the team a third year.
He has one other asset in his favor and that's the new kickoff rule. He plays on kick coverage.
"Shoot, it opens it up for bigger guys," Robinson said. "I'm not the fastest, so you know, for (coordinator Richard Hightower), he likes to have speed guys during the regular kickoff. I mean, he still likes speed guys now, but not having to run 40 yards before contact, it helps a lot.
"It's a very short, quick game now to where I think I have enough wiggle room to head-fake a guy and take them off their spot and get to the ball, or be powerful through them and make a play. So it's actually solid, I like it."
He also thinks it can be his ticket on the team, if the bigger defensive end look doesn't work.
"Oh, big time, big time," Robinson said. "You make plays on ST? Trust me, they gonna find a way."
