Former Jaguars OC named to oversee Bears passing attack
The Bears added passing game experience and definitely someone who knows how to face up to criticism with the hiring of passing game coordinator Press Taylor.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the hiring of a Bears assistant who had a long established working relationship with Doug Pederson and was his offensive coordinator before the Jaguars' head coach was fired at the end of the season.
Taylor, 37, is the brother of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. He was a target of frequent Jaguars fan criticism as Trevor Lawrence struggled last year to 60.6% completions and an 85.2 passer rating.
Taylor had been with the Eagles under Chip Kelly as an offensive quality control coach and was retained by Pederson with Philadelphia in 2016 during a coaching staff changeover.
Taylor developed a good relationship with Carson Wentz and had a big role as the assistants quarterback coach in getting the young passer ready to perform at a high level during Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl in 2017.
Wentz didn't finish the season as starter after a hot start due to a torn ACL and Nick Foles wound up taking it the rest of the way and winning Super Bowl MVP.
Taylor stayed on with the Eagles as quarterbacks coach through 2019 and then took on the added title of passing game coordinator in 2020 the staff was cleared out after Pederson's firing.
He went to the Colts as senior offensive assistant under Frank Reich in 2021 on the same staff with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, then rejoined Pederson in 2022 with the Jaguars as his offensive coordinator.
The Jaguars finished 10th and ninth in passing yards the first two seasons Taylor was offensive coordinator but dropped off to 24th this past season.
Taylor came into the NFL with the Eagles in 2013 after only two seasons as a grad assistant in college with Tulsa.
The job Taylor inherits was one Thomas Brown had for the Bears last year before he was turned into the offensive coordinator after Shane Waldron's firing and then head coach after Matt Eberflus was fired.
