Standouts at need positions for Bears in East-West Shrine Game
Considering the list of Bears alum who played in the East-West Shrine Game, it's probably a must-watch.
No less Bears greats than Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Bronko Nagurski and George Connor played in the 101 years of the game. Among other teams, Tom Brady played in it as well.
While it generally gets less attention than the Senior Bowl now, the Bears have found starters in it in the past and one was Charles Leno Jr., who enjoyed a very solid NFL career in Chicago and Washington despite seventh-round status.
Last year there were 57 players drafted who participated in the East-West game, although none of them were with the Bears. Bears practice squad QB Austin Reed did play in it.
The game is Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network and they've already finished practices.
Practice observers like NFL.com's Chad Reuter and Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick have pointed out players who impressed and here are those at Bears positions of need to watch in the game.
OL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas
History is on his side. A 6-4 3/4, 306-pound tackle who is being considered as a guard by many teams despite inexperience at the position. His former teammate, lineman Dominick Puni, moved like that last year and became a 49ers third-round pick who started every game in 2024. Reuter noted strong hands and good technique in terms of a wide base and alignment in pass protection with him.
OL Gareth Warren, Lindenwood
A 330-pound, 6-5 1/8 tckle who has enough arm length to play tackle but probably is a better fit with his size and lack of really long arms to play guard. Reuter notes a very strong anchor, which sets well for guard. Even at his size, he displayed the ability to pull and trap. They noticed that his Division II status seemed to make no difference going against players from bigger schools at the practices this week.
Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Even with his relatively small size (6-2 1/4, 253), scouts noted Powell-Ryland able to avoid being overpowered in one-on-ones at practices. Reuter appreciated his spin move in pass rush and how he got off the ball. Whether he played hand down or standing up didn't seem to matter in the drills, Reuter said.
Edge Bradyn Swinson, LSU
A dominant pass rusher by Chadwick's standards at PFF, the 6-4, 253-pounder had a PFF grade of 90.2 rushing the passer. PFF gave him numbers that sound like an early round pick, ranking him sixth in pressure rate and 10th in pass-rush win rate. PFF has him as a third-round pick, Chadwick said.
DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
While Mason Graham gets all the draft attention, Grant was a beast inside as well for the Wolverines at 6-3, 339. If the Bears are looking for someone with versatility to one-gap or two-gap, Grant can do it. Chadwick even thinks Grant can get into the first 25 picks, although this doesn't seem like a consensus. He also is a standout pass rusher at this size and showed it in pass rush drills during the week.
DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
More of a bigger 3-technique type but lacking the height like the Bears have in Gervon Dexter, Phillips can also be a nose at 6-1 1/4, 318). He gives a team versatility and Reuter notes most his weight is "between his belt and ankles," which is always good in run defense or goal-line and short yardage. Reuter noted how he was a succesful bull-rusher in drills, particularly against North Carolina State's Tim McKay. He even shocked with a spin move on the interior once.
RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
Brooks' size alone should interest the Bears. He is built like a power runner but has speed to hit the hole. He is 5-9 1/4, 229. Reuter called him elusive but with great balance. He's also a threat out of the backfield. Reuter calls this full group of backs worth watching for teams needing running backs but Brooks' power and speed makes him someone who a team with a third- through fifth-round pick might consider.
WR Tre Harris, Ole' Miss
Highly thought of at one point, there is speculation by Chadwick that Harris might need a good performance here and at the combine to refresh memories because he was injured and out of five games in 2024. At 6-3, 210, he's probably more of an outside receiver and had YAC ability. This is most obvious by a number Chadwick called "absurd." That's a 5.15-yard average per route run.
WR Dont'e Thornton, Tennessee
OK, the Bears don't exactly have a great history drafting big receivers from Tennessee, who transferred there from the west coast (Velus Jones Jr.), but Thornton's 6-5, 214-pound size makes him tough to overlook. Reuter underscored a phenomenal 25.4-yard average per reception last year that led the nation. The Bears can use receiver help if they're losing Keenan Allen, which seems likely. The fact he had only a high of 38 targets in two seasons also sounds like Jones but Reuter sees a player here who should be drafted "in the top 150."
TE Oronde Gadsen II, Syracuse
Size will be a concern for teams because he's built like a wide receiver at 6-5, 236 and was as light as 210 a little over a year ago. Chadwick points out he has NFL pedigree as his dad was a Dolphins receiver, but he had two very productive seasons at Syracuse, including 73 catches for 934 yards and seven TDs last year. In all, he had a career-high 14 TD catches and that's not something a lot of college tight ends can say.
