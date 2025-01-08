Right Tackles that graded out higher than Darnell Wright in 2024:

- Zach Tom

- Penei Sewell

- Lane Johnson

- Brian O'Neill

THAT IS IT

In year two, he was the 5th highest graded Right Tackle.

... Stop with the narrative that Poles missed on Jalen Carter. He NAILED IT with Wright pic.twitter.com/ajx4LeWLPR