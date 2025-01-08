The Best Injury News Bears Could Have Entering Offseason
The impact of losing safety Jaquan Brisker for the season Oct. 6 to a concussion is difficult to measure.
It isn't the past season that is the question with Brisker, though -- it's the future.
With three concussions in three seasons, it seemed serious enough to worry about his career.
However, GM Ryan Poles had good news on Brisker at the season-ending press conference and Brisker himself made a statement all Bears fans had to be happy to read.
"I'll be better than ever..I promise! It's personal." Brisker said via X.
Brisker wasn't the only Bears player with a concussion at season's end. Guard/center Ryan Bates also suffered one.
"In terms of the concussion guys, Brisker and Bates, they're feeling back to themselves," Poles said. "I've got faith in all those guys, that they going to be back ready to help us next year.
"I don't have a specific timetable for their returns, but they're headed in the right direction."
Losing Brisker and also defensive tackle Andrew Billings proved tough to overcome, especially in the run defense. Billings is their best run defender but Brisker is vital in run support as a safety who has some of the responsibilities normally given in many defenses to strong safeties, although he isn't classified as such in their scheme.
The Bears went from 10th against the run a week after his injury to finish 28th against the run.
Billings had surgery to his torn pec muscle right after suffering it at midseason.
"He is out of the sling already, getting stronger," Poles said. "That's no surprise."
Billings estimated the rehab wouldn't keep him from missing playing time.
"I won't be back until I think OTAs or something like that," Billings said. "Just get this right. Get this back healthy. It's not going to hold me back as long as I get it back to the same strength as this side, I'll be all right."
Poles said tackle Braxton Jones already had his surgery on a broken ankle, and cornerback Jaylon Jones had a shoulder operation.
