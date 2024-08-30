George McCaskey's Expectations for 2024 Revealed in Article
Hard Knocks has been a resounding success for the Bears, bringing fans into Halas Hall from around the country who never would see it.
It has provided a look at who Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are away from the sidelines, press conferences and how they relate with their players.
More than anything, it's given Bears fans a closer look at the quarterback who is intended to be the newest "savior" of the franchise, Caleb Williams.
And it's still not going to show George McCaskey, the team's board chairman who was so much against the show. In an interview with Sun-Times writer Pat Finley, McCaskey reveals he won't be in the final episode Tuesday just like he wasn't in the others. And he explains why. It's something Bears fans can understand.
"The nature of the program, the drama, if there is any, is the player personnel and the general manager and the coach building a roster and guys fighting for roster spots,” he told Finley. “In our opinion, when you tell a young man that in all likelihood his lifetime dream is over, that’s a private moment.
GEORGE MCCASKEY'S HOPES FOR THE SEASON
"We want to be very sensitive about it; we want to handle it tastefully and sympathetically."
The final episode is about the roster moves the Bears just made from Monday through Wednesday.
McCaskey spoke with the Sun-Times about his 101-year-old mother Virginia, and expectations for the coming Bears season.
"She's excited, like everybody else,” McCaskey told Finley. "She has high expectations, like everybody else."
McCaskey admits he is excited, as well, but cautions everyone against being too impatient with Williams.
"Caleb's got a lot of support—a solid defense, good receivers, good offensive line, a good running game, tight ends," McCaskey said. "But I hope people will be patient.
"There are going to be growing pains. He's going to make mistakes. That’s part of the learning process for any young quarterback."
How patient?
The Bears remain the only team in the NFL without a 4,000-yard passer, haven't even had a 3,900-yard passer, haven't had anyone even come close to 3,000 yards in this decade and haven't had anyone throw for more than 3,223 yards since a year before Jay Cutler left town (2015).
Finley reports McCaskey himself will be patient with Williams and this team, because he sees what's been assembled around the rookie.
“I understand the impatience; that's to be expected, to a certain extent,” McCaskey told Finley said. “(Williams) can't do it by himself. We've all seen some very talented quarterbacks who didn't have the help around them and who struggled as a result."
But there is talent now, he admits.
"Before, we would be active on the waiver wire," McCaskey said. "Now other teams are looking at players that we put on waivers."
The Bears board chairman also spelled out his goals for the team they include a vague term he and former president Ted Phillips came up with several years ago—"progress."
Despite this foggy goal, all the excitement and the understanding for Williams' status as a rookie QB, McCaskey doesn't seem to be giving out free passes.
“We gotta deliver,” he said in conclusion.
