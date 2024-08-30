Bears Looking Super to at Least One National Media Personality
Adam Rank's love for the Bears is well documented.
The NFL.com writer even has his own podcast "The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank," dealing with the Bears.
So much for objectivity.
Rank especially wears his heart on his sleeve with his pick to win the Super Bowl. NFL.com has all of its writers making their Super Bowl picks. Packers and Lions picks to be in the Super Bowl or win it are dotted throughout this list.
And then you get to "Adam Rank: Bears over Jets."
The irony would be sweet, no doubt. The Bears would get their revenge for all of those years of losing to Aaron Rodgers by denying him another ring, this with his new team.
"Everything has worked out so perfectly for the Bears since Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans “gifted” them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they used to acquire big-time talents like DJ Moore and Caleb Williams, among others. The perfect ending would be beating Aaron Rodgers in the Super Bowl," Rank writes.
There are 28 picks listed total and the Bears, Jaguars, Eagles, Bills and Jets each received one vote to win it all.
At least the Lions, Eagles and Bills have recently been in the playoffs.
The Bears and Jets, the two teams picked by Rank for the big game, are not exactly regular postseason visitors.
The Bears did get there in 2020 with Mitchell Tribusky at quarterback but finished with a losing record on the season (8-9) after the wild card loss to the Saints. They lost on the double-doink kick to Philadelphia in 2018. And before that hadn't been in the playoffs since losing to the Packers in 2010's NFC championship game.
The Jets haven't been in the playoffs since 2010.
This isn't the first outlandish prediction for the Bears. Nick Wright of Fox Sports had Williams taking them to the Super Bowl, but didn't say they would win it. He also has them winning the NFC North.
The Bears came out in The Athletic's predictions at a rate of 8.1 wins, which makes them more likely to be below .500.
The Bears currently are listed at +5000 to win the Super Bowl with FanDuel.com. There are 14 teams more likely to take the Lombardi Trophy according to the oddsmakers: Kansas City, San Francisco, Baltimore, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Dallas, the Jets, Green Bay, Miami, Atlanta and the L.A. Rams.
