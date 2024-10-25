UPDATE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Practiced Friday Says Coach Dan Quinn
UPDATE TO THE PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED STORY BELOW: Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Friday that quarterback Jayden Daniels did in fact practice, and that the team will take the decision on whether or not he plays this weekend all the way to Sunday.
Quinn also said he expects Daniels to be listed as 'questionable' on the team's final practice report coming out later Friday.
Meanwhile, rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion) did not practice.
Ever since Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left Week 7 following his team's first possession with a rib injury everyone has been nervously waiting to find out if the rookie would play this weekend against the Chicago Bears.
Sunday night, Commanders coach Dan Quinn could tell us little more than it was a rib injury. Then on Monday came reports there was no fracture, but still not definitive answer on whether or not the quarterback could be back in time for Sunday, though Quinn did call his quarterback, "week to week".
On Wednesday and Thursday there was no sight of Daniels on the practice field and the veteran backup in Washington Marcus Mariota took the podium on quarterback day instead of the rookie. Reports surfaced on Thursday that Daniels was going to attempt to practice on Friday, which brings us to today and the rookie quarterback's first day practicing this week -- maybe.
The reason for the maybe is because nobody actually knows yet whether or not Daniels is practicing. While the rest of the Commanders' roster and coaches are on the outdoor practice fields, the quarterbacks are apparently inside the indoor facility, referred to as 'the bubble', and away from the prying eyes of the media.
Now, as media members, we all want to get the best and most up to date information as possible. And typically, teams understand and accomodate that as much as can be reasonably expected.
And then there are moments like this one where the team does everything in its power to keep information as close to the vest as possible, and all we can do is smile at the 'big-brain' moment and wait for the update when it comes.
That update, for what its worth, will come in coach Quinn's end of week press conference after practice on Friday.
Until then, the best we have is that Daniels did indeed join his fellow quarterbacks and coaches in the bubble during Friday's practice session.
UPDATE: Because this is a story that just won't quit, ESPN's John Keim shared an update from the practice field shortly after this article was published.
