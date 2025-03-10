How Grady Jarrett takes Bears up a level on and off the field
The quality the Bear defensive front failed to find in acquiring edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo comes walking right through their door with their third signing of free agency, Day 1.
Chicago gained experience and production for their system fit by signing former Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. He was technically not a free agent in the true sense of the word because the Falcons had to release him as free agency arrived.
The importance of this fact shouldn't be lost on anyone because the Falcons went down to the wire trying to find a way to retain him, if possible, but their cap situation prevented it from working.
The Falcons couldn't retain him because of how they've mismanaged their salary cap. Think Kirk Cousins. They had only $6 million of cap space as of Monday according to Overthecap.com.
The signing, for a figure reported by NFL Network at three years and $43.5 million, brings to Chicago a player practically sainted in the city of Atlanta for his community involvement but even more so for the aggressive power he showed attacking the gap on the defensive line.
In fact, they practically put up a literary shrine to Jarrett on the Falcons website with comments from owner Arthur Blank:
"Grady's unwavering commitment to Atlanta is reflected in his decade-long dedication to giving back to the community, deservingly earning the Falcons' nomination for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award twice," Blank said. "In this business, we are often faced with difficult decisions, and this one is no exception. On behalf of myself, the entire Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta, we honor and thank Grady for his incredible contributions both on and off the field. Grady will forever be part of our Falcons' family, and we will always be here supporting him and wishing him the very best."
That wasn't even half of the website tribute to Jarrett.
So even though Jarrett turns 32 in a few month, this is a case of a highly respect player being let go with all options exhausted and not one who is well past his prime and simply being jettisoned.
Jarrett is something Matt Eberflus needed badly and that's a Pro Bowl three-technique defensive tackle with experience both stopping the run and rushing the passer. He's had eight or more tackles for loss six times, including nine last season, and a high of 15 in 2017. Ironically, they have one now after Ebrflus has left.
He'll also pressure the QB, and had 7 1/2 sacks in 2019, six in 2022 and 2018.
At his age, Jarrett is ideal for the Bears to have in a four-defensive tackle rotation with Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings and Chris Williams. Both Williams and Billings are relatively lower-cost players in the $3 million range and Dexter is on his first contract. Billings is going into a contract year, too.
His leadership qualities, made obvious by the Atlanta tributes, can bring more out of young players like Dexter, possibly Zacch Pickens and Williams. There are edges like Austin Booker, who could benefit being around a successful veteran like this.
Jarrett did have an ACL tear but it was two years ago and he has since recovered. They can rotate Jarrett in and out of games with so much depth at the position and make sure he's not getting excessive rep numbers, thereby extending his career.
There is no negative to bringing in a player like Jarrett beyond the fact the Bears are pushing close to the salary cap now after adding three more linemen on Day 1 of free agency, center Drew Dalman with both Jarrett and Odeyingbo, following their earlier trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.
In less than a week, the Bears have gone from a team badly deficient on the line on both sides of the ball to well staffed for 2025.
They're well on the way to winning another offseason, and this time making it more possible for their QB to deliver the wins in the regular season.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI