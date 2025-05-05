How key strength could actually make Ozzy Trapilo best Bears tackle
It should surprise no one if Ozzy Trapilo does eventually win the Bears starting left tackle spot, or a starting spot somewhere on the line.
They didn't draft him to sit him and some printed suggestions after the draft by analysts about how they'll get a good swing tackle out of the pick are comical. You don't draft second-round offensive tackles with the idea of making them into swing tackles—the backup behind the left and right tackle.
At least the Bears haven't done this. The Bears haven't drafted offensive linemen in the first or second rounds without making them starters as rookies during this century, although the extent has been greatly influenced by health.
Chris Williams, Gabe Carimi, Teven Jenkins and Marc Colombo all were taken as first- or second-round tackles in drafts since 2000 and started as rookies, although injuries greatly influenced when they did start and to what extent.
Still, the intention was to start them and they did when they were healthy.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman categorized 71 NFL rookies for 2025 and their chances for starting in their first year, and has Trapilo in the category of "could win a competition" in terms of starting opening day. This looks to be very accurate.
It has to be considered inevitable even if injured starting left tackle Braxton Jones does come back quickly from his broken fibula simply because of where the Bears prioritized this pick.
The competition should be a good one as Jones has developed into an above-average tackle according to Pro Football Focus blocking grades.
However, Trapilo has great technique on his side, along with a left tackle's frame at 6-foot-8. He thinks strong technique leads to a real strength in his game and it's something that definitely can greatly benefit the Bears.
It is a lack of penalties. Trapilo had no penalties last year and five for his entire four-year career at Boston College.
“I think the word technician gets thrown around. I'm proud of that," Trapilo said of his playing style. "I think the lack of penalties sort of speaks to that. That's my play style. I'm content with the way that it's played out over the years.”
The Bears can stand some of this at his position. As much as they say they like the way Darnell Wright has played at tackle in his first two years, he has led the team in penalties both seasons with eight and 12.
Jones was second both last year with seven and in 2023 with 10. Jones led the team in penalties in 2022 as a rookie with 10, Wright's last season in college.
In 2021, it wasn't a tackle leading the Bears in penalties but Teven Jenkins was second as a tackle with seven. However, Jenkins was on the field for only 161 plays that year, or just 15% of the offensive snaps.
This obviously has been a problem with Bears tackles. Penalties put the offense behind the sticks.
If Trapilo can bring this one quality to this position and cut back penalties while blocking effectively, it won't be a matter which side of the line they use him. He will play.
"That's something I take a lot of pride in," Trapilo said of the lack of penalties. "I try to make my whole play style very disciplined overall.
"The entirety of my game I like to think is disciplined. That's what I pride myself on. That goes the same thing with penalties. Practice just working hard, really being locked in at all times is kind of the reason for that. And that's just what I try to do, throughout the entire game.”
There are plenty of other reasons to like Traplilo's play but the penalty aspect alone is something he could use as a springboard to starting because of the past problems both Bears tackles have being flagged.
Then again, Jones wasn't exactly a penalty machine in college himself. He had only seven career penalties. Now, he has had issues against a higher level of pass rushers. Perhaps this also happens with Trapilo against a higher level of competition.
Wright was no better in college with this problem than in the NFL. He has had problems with penalties dating back into his time at Tennessee. He committed 22 penalties in college and now 20 in two Bears seasons.
Jones is due a contract extension and is getting over an injury, so he's naturally the one to believe is being challenged for his job by Trapilo.
With all of the flags on Wright, perhaps Jones isn't the only tackle who needs to clean up his act moving forward if he wants to keep it.
