How the Bears became too much of a finesse team and their solutions
The Chicago Bears have become a finesse team as opposed to a physical team.
There's no two ways about it, although it's much worse on one side of the football than the other according to analytics.
This isn't necessarily what coach Ben Johnson wanted but there's no mistaking it at this point.
The basic statistics say they can't run the ball or stop the run, which indicates trouble on both sides of the football at being a physical force. However, their problems on the defensive side look far greater than on the offensive side.
On offense, the Bears rank 24th in rushing and 25th in yards per attempt. These numbers hold back their offense, but their efforts have not been so poor as to generate complete concern for the future. One 19-play drive with 11 straight runs gave them a little hope they can get this reversed, but also their offensive line analytics say the run blocking has hardly been an issue. If the blocking is there, it should turn unless the running backs are entirely inept.
Offensive line merits
According to ESPN's run block/pass block-pass and pash rush/run stop win rate numbers, the Bears are third best in the NFL at run block win rate with a 76% mark as a group. They're also top five as a pass blocking group which ought to surprise Pro Football Focus. PFF ranks them 23rd as an offensive line.
The group is only as good as the sum of its parts, though, and they've had three blockers bolster their run blocking. Joe Thuney was brought iJn more with a reputation as an elite pass rusher and good run blocker, but he is among the top 10 at sixth overall in run block win rate for interior offensive linemen at 78% besides being eighth in pass block win rate.
Usually you don't get a player top 10 in the league at both of these in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick and in this regard GM Ryan Poles made a steal.
Center Drew Dalman is even better as a run blocker than Thuney, as the league's second-best run blocking interior lineman, guard or center, with an 81% win rate.
PFF grades Darnell Wright the eighth-best tackle at blocking the run. What must be remembered about Wright is he has played only three games due to his elbow injury, and their lack of ability to run block in the last game can be traced in part back to his absence.
All of this says little for right guard Jonah Jackson, who has mediocre overall PFF grades. Of course, the left tackle position has been plagued by inconsistency as Braxton Jones fought in 3 1/2 games to play like the tackle he was before last year's ankle injury.
The role of the backs themselves figures into Bears running failure in terms of being less physical. Stathead/Pro Football Reference credits them with three broken tackles on the year for running plays, one each by D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden.
Obviously, that's not physical running.
Running solution
One possible solution is changing how much zone blocking they do while going to more gap blocking. PFF tracks them about 2 to 1 in zone blocking to gap blocking.
Johnson's offenses in Detroit blocked both ways equally, although zone a bit more but not on two-thirds of carries.
Another possibility is getting Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson both involved more while cutting back on Swift's carries Monangai has had 17 rushing attempts, he has averaged only 3.6 a carry. That's still better than Swift's 3.3.
Johnson hasn't had a single rushing attempt, partly due to a foot injury that kept him out of the opener and the preseason. He should be ready to play a role now and is their biggest back at 227 pounds.
Defensive struggle
The Bears' defensive front is 29th at team run stop win rate. Pass rush depends on physicality in this scheme, as well. They rank 30th in pass rush win rate.
So, unlike the offensive line, they're showing no ability individually to disrupt offenses up front. There are no Bears defenders ranking in the top 10 in pass rush or run stop win rate.
Gervon Dexter does rank third among all 179 interior defensive linemen as a pass rusher, according to PFF. However, it hasn't translated into sacks or enough pressure.
This doesn't say much for the theory voiced by GM Ryan Poles, coach Ben Johnson and offensive coordinator Dennis Allen that the interior pass rush can be every bit as important as edge rush.
The most perplexing problem is their run stopping issue. Letting Las Vegas gash them for 240 rushing yards is only the low point for the year. It had been building for that before Ashton Jeanty's 64-yard rushing TD triggered a running attack landslide that buried the Bears front on Sunday.
They got Andrew Billings back. They signed Grady Jarrett. They talked about Dexter like he's a dominant interior defensive lineman. They have experience and youth as backups inside, and both edges Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo are known for being more stout type rushers than guys who use speed to get around the tackles.
When compared to the bunch they had on the field in 2023 when they led the NFL in run defense, they should be every bit as good but they aren't.
Defensive front solution
The last best hope for the Bears defense is good health.
Without Kyler Gordon and T.J. Edwards for four games, they lacked two key players near the line of scrimmage. Gordon's ability to make plays in the running game is almost as big as his pass coverage. Edwards is their linebacker who is supposed to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.
If they're trying to play six or seven in the box, Gordon's physicality and quickness is big against the run and short passing game. He's also a dangerous blitzer.
These two players are expected to return against Washington based on practicing this week.
It could be a change of tactics to a more aggressive approach can help. Allen's defense ranked bottom three in using the blitz and they were at 12% blitzes through Week 3, but last week they got after it. Now they're at 22.6% blitzing and 23rd in the league.
Barring a trade for pass rush help or a more stout interior player, there is just one other possibility to make their pass rush a more effective and physical.
That is the possible return of defensive end Austin Booker from a knee injury for Week 6 against the Commanders. He is eligible to come back but it doesn't mean he's healthy enough to do it.
It's one other player to watch as the Bears try to morph into a defensive front capable of more dominant play.
