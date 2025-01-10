Bear Digest

Ian Cunningham Requested for Another Titans Interview

The Bears assistant GM was expected to be in demand again when the next round of GM openings came and this time a team that interviewed him two years ago wants to talk again.

Gene Chamberlain

Ian Cunningham (left) and GM Ryan Poles address the media during Bears OTAs.
Ian Cunningham (left) and GM Ryan Poles address the media during Bears OTAs. / Photo: Chicago Bears Video
This time it's really serious.

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham has been a serious candidate for a GM job through the last two hiring cycles without getting a job. Instead, he has remained at Halas Hall working for Ryan Poles while building a reputation around the league.

Now it appears Cunningham could get a real opportunity to leave because the Tennessee Titans have requested permission from the Bears to interview him, according to Jordan Schultz, a Fox Sports contributor and author of the Schultz Report.

What makes this interview more serious is Cunningham just interviewed for the same position two years ago but the Titans hired Ran Carthon. They just fired Carthon at the end of his second season after the team went 9-25 in 2023 and 2024 despite a free agent spending spree.

The Titans have a new $2.2 billion enclosed stadium coming and owner Amy Adams is feeling pressure to get the franchise turned around.

Cunningham has interviewed numerous times for GM jobs in the past, including the Commanders and Chargers in 2024.

In 2023, Cunningham reportedly turned down the Cardinals GM job.

