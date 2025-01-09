Bears' interim coach Thomas Brown is already interviewing for other teams' OC jobs
If it wasn't already obvious that Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown wasn't a legitimate candidate for the team's full-time coaching position, it is now.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Brown will interview with the Seattle Seahawks for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Brown had a wild ride with the Bears in 2024. He began the season as the team's passing game coordinator and was promoted to offensive coordinator on November 12 after Shane Waldron was fired. Less than three weeks later, he replaced Matt Eberflus as the Bears' interim head coach.
Brown underwhelmed in his opportunity to be the head coach. He finished the season with a 1-4 record, with his victory coming in the dramatic season-finale win over the Green Bay Packers.
Still, Brown wasn't a complete failure. He was credited with turning around rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' season once he took over play-calling duties, and there's no doubt he has the required chops to be a successful OC in the NFL.
However, if Brown had any confidence in his standing during the Chicago Bears' coaching search, it's unlikely he'd accept an interview for an obvious demotion. Call it a hunch, but it feels like Brown was encouraged by the Bears' decision-makers to take any interviews he gets.
