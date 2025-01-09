How Drew Petzing Could Be 'Ben Johnson Light' in Bears Hunt
There is Ben Johnson, and then there is Ben Johnson Light.
That might be the best way to describe Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who interviewed with the Bears on Wednesday night and is one of at least 16 virtual interviews they will reportedly conduct or have.
Petzing has roots in coaching that crossed with those of Johnson, the Lions offensive coordinator. The two were grad assistant coaches at Boston College together in 2010, two years after Bears GM Ryan Poles left school.
A connection to the Bears exists for Petzing and that's through his lengthy stint in Minnesota last decade. When Bears president Kevin Warren was working with the Vikings as a quarterbacks assistant and managed to eventually get their new stadium built. Petzing was there as an offensive assistant under coach Mike Zimmer, moved on to Cleveland for three years as a position coach before getting his shot under Jonathan Gannon as the offensive coordinator. He benefited in November from the Hail Mary shock plaguing the Bears in a 29-9 Cardinals win.
Here's what it would mean if the Bears decided to hire Petzing. It's actually not a bad fit and his two years with Arizona have been respectable, although not in the class with Johnson.
1. Running Game Rebirth
The Bears running attack didn't exist at times this season. In eight of their last nine games, the Bears ran for 113 yards or less and only three of the nine went over 100 yards. Their run play percentage was 25th at 40.4%. This after they were first and second in the league in run play percentage under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in the two previous years.
No doubt Petzing would target something much more for the running game. He ran the ball more often than Johnson did with the Lions this year and last year at 44.7% and 44.1% to Johnson's 39.6% and 43.4%.
When Petzing came to the Cardinals, the were watching film of how his running game would look, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Running back James Conner loved what he saw.
"It's exciting seeing the film and watching some of those guys get the lanes and running 10, 15 yards downfield, sometimes untouched,” Conner said. “So, yeah, it's exciting. I believe I’m a talented back and it's going to be a big year."
The Bears defense can vouch for what Petzing's running game did in this way, as Emari Demercado blasted through untouched for a 53-yard TD run against them just before halftime to break open a close game. They averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season, second best in the league. And it wasn't as if they benefited to a huge extent from Kyler Murray running. He did run for 7.3 yards a carry but ran for 572 yards, less than 100 more than Caleb Williams gained.
2. Personnel Alteration
You might want to put those Gerald Everett to waivers rumors on hold for now as one big emphasis of the Cardinals offense under Petzing is two tight ends, either running or passing. The Bears didn't even use Cole Kmet enough last season, let alone Everett.
Then again, they might need a tight end known mainly as a run blocker and Marcedes Lewis doesn't count because he'll be on social security soon.
The other change would be the same as it would be with many coaches. They're going to see a lack of physicality in the running back group. Swift was the only back among the NFL's top 17 in rushing attempts to have less than 11 broken tackles according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. He had seven. He had the worst attempts per broken tackle ratio among backs in the top 30 for carries at 36.1.
Petzing would likely looking for a back to start who packs a bigger punch. He'd be spoiled by James Conner, who is a load to handle. He was fourth in the league in broken tackles with 24.
3. Defensive Deficiency
As is the question with many of the candidates who are coordinators without head coaching experience, what Petzing would do with the defense is going to largely be answered by his defensive coordinator hire.
One name to watch who he could bring along from Arizona is Patrick Toney, the safeties coach who has been a defensive coordinator at Florida and Louisiana. He has been a position coach for Budda Baker, who has been the key player in this Arizona defensive scheme.
It's more than likely Petzing would explore defensive coordinators left unemployed with staffs from head coach firings.
It could also be a situation where Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington gets to keep his post. The Bears defense came up big in its final two games after a slow start under Washington and keeping him as coordinator would prevent a required conversion time as they'd be in the same defense.
However, in Petzing the Bears would know they had an offensive play caller who has extensive experience calling plays in an offense he designed, unlike when they had Matt Nagy.
4. The QB Edge
Petzing just finished two years working a mobile QB and could merge a stronger running game with Caleb Williams' abilities.
Petzing actually did a decent job working in 2022 with Jacoby Brissett for his best career passer rating in seasons with more than 25 passes.
He has an idea how to be a teacher and coach.
5. Leadership Issue
The question the Bears had to find out was whether he could be a "leader of men." It's an obstacle all Bears candidates from the offensive side could have.
Standing 5-foot-7 and only 37 years old, with two years as a coordinator, could he command the locker room? So far he's able to handle an offense but it's different being someone who has to lead the full team and is a less imposing figure.
There have been NFL coaches this short. Nathaniel Hackett is 5-foot-7. Then again, he lasted less than a season with the Broncos, but this hardly seems like something anyone should worry about considering the Bears' other problems.
