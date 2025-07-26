Ben Johnson classifies Bears offense on track despite mistakes
Bears coach Ben Johnson expresses no frustration over the way his team started training camp , amid all the furor over some Caleb Williams red zone interceptions on Day 3 of practice.
"Were not frustrated at all," Johnson said Saturday morning before the fourth practice. "We're right where we need to be."
Johnson, who said he is getting to Halas Hall just before 5 a.m. each day, has the offense one third of the way through their installation. Coming in at 3 a.m. wouldn't push the schedule up for them any.
It's all a bit simplistic yet for the offense, as a result. They're being beaten by pressure defense in coverage or rush at times without being able to fully counter at this point. When installation progresses, the idea is they'll have more weapons to rely upon.
The deflected interception by Jaquan Brisker on a shorter pass to DJ Moore Friday, and the interception by T.J. Edwards on the next play with a throw to the back of the end zone, had two different culprits in Johnson's eyes.
"I thought our receiver could have run the route just a little bit better to separate more," Johnson said of the throw to Moore. "I think in hindsight he should see how tight that coverage is and keep progressing. I think he could learn from that one.
"And then the second one that he had down there was really, we talka about on the back of the end zone high back five throws. So if you're throwing hos things its ogtta be ss or nobody and he kept that thing a little bit too low and so T.J. was able to pick that thing off. Once again, these are things that you learn from and unfortunately you have to do it a couple times to get burned by that hot stove before you realize, 'hey, I don't want to touch that anymore.' "
The simple things Williams had been poor with in OTAs and even at the outset of Day 1 at camp, the presnap work, have improved but not enough.
“It’s getting better," Johnson said. "It’s not where it needs to be, though. I made a big deal last night, the center-quarterback exchange, we’ve had at least one (bad) each day, and that’s High School Harry stuff that we got to get out of.
"And like you (reporters) said, the procedure stuff as well, that’s stuff we can clean up. The pre-snap penalties, that’s what we want to eliminate, so we’re not there, but like you said, I do feel it going down slowly.”
They had a false start Friday by tackle Ozzy Trapilo and a bad snap to backup QB Case Keenum. On other days Williams had been involved in bad center snaps, both shotgun and under center.
A few of the pressures Williams had on him at Friday's practice were either designed with edge blockers allowing rusher past to see QB reaction. They wanted to see if he would find the right hot receiver quickly or get rid of it.
"Be smart with the football," was what Johnson said they wanted to see. "Protect the football. We talk about ‘avoid disaster.’ Things like that unfortunately happen occasionally. We wanna minimize those.
"When we’re inserting new protection schemes, those (jailbreaks) tend to happen. The good news is, when they do, our guys up front, they learn from it, they’re not allowing it to happen again. What we want to see from Caleb is to not throw the ball away while we’re in the pocket. We have to be smart with it. There’s times we’ve got to eat it and just go down. And then part of his superpower is, he’s going to be able to break some of these tackles. Even though we’re calling him dead in practice with a sack (on a blown whistle), he’s gonna be able to escape and make something out of nothing."
In Saturday's practice, they will be blocking the edge without both starters as Darnell Wright was given a day of rest and left tackle Braxton Jones isn't yet working fully with the first team after rehabbing from injury.
