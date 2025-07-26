Caleb Williams has best day yet at Bears training camp
For some Chicago Bears fans, a worst-case scenario was unfolding before their very eyes this week. Training camp had finally arrived but a future franchise quarterback was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Caleb Williams spent most of the first three days throwing the ball away, throwing interceptions, or getting notionally sacked after holding the ball too long.
The writing appeared to be on the wall for many fans, and some national analysts eagerly jumped on the 'doom and gloom' train, readying their 'the Bears have destroyed another quarterback' jokes. Hopefully, those who were quick to criticize will be equally quick to praise because Williams turned in an incredible performance during Saturday's closed practice.
Fans were supposed to be in attendance, but due to inclement weather the Bears were forced to disallow the fans from coming in. This is doubly unfortunate because there won't be as many videos of Caleb Williams delivering darts up and down the field.
According to multiple Bears beat reporters who were present, the best play of the day came at the end of a 2-minute drill in which Williams found Rome Odunze with a goal line fade for the touchdown. The 2-minute drill can be the hardest part of practice for offenses, especially this early in training camp, so it's encouraging for the fans to see the offense win one against the defense.
Of course, Bears fans would do well not to get too big for their britches after just one good practice for their quarterback. A rule of thumb for fans during training camp is to never get too high or too low. A lot of these practices are carefully scripted by coaches to work on certain concepts or to overload the offense in a sort of 'stress test'.
It was premature for any of the doom and gloom from some fans and analysts, and it is likewise too early to start talking about playoffs. We're still early in training camp, Williams will have good days and bad, though hopefully the good days become more frequent the further we get along.
Of course, if some Bears fans would prefer to daydream about Super Bowls after a practice like Saturday's, that's their prerogative.