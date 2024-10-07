Jaquan Brisker in Concussion Protocol for Third Straight Year
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker put a hit on Carolina's Tommy Tremble Sunday that resulted in a fumble and also the tight end leaving the game due to a concussion.
It appears Brisker himself didn't get out of the game unscathed.
After two big games in a row and several big hits, Brisker is in the concussion protocol and is not accompanying the team to London.
Brisker finished the game, so it could have been a case of feeling the effects afterward, but it has been a problem for him in each of his first two seasons in the league.
Brisker had a concussion Nov. 20, 2022 as a rookie and another one last season on Oct. 22 according team injury reports.
In 2022 he missed games against the Jets and Packers before returning in Week 14 against Philadelphia. Last year he missed the game against the Chargers and the one against the Saints. The Bears lost all four games they played without him.
Brisker has 40 tackles, three for loss, a sack an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble this season.
The Bears also will not take defensive tackle Zacch Pickens or cornerback Terell Smith to London. Pickens has missed three straight games with a groin injury and has played in only one game this year. Smith has a hip injury and missed last week's game.
WHERE BEARS SEE THE GAME COMING TOGETHER FOR CALEB WILLIAMS NOW
BEARS REPORT CARD FOR WIN OVER PANTHERS
Brisker would have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he can play again.
Brisker's replacement is safety Jonathan Owens. So far Owens has been in for only nine plays on defense but has been a key special teams performer with 79 reps.
Twitter: BearsOnSI