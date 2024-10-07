The Monsters of the midway are back



-1st in fumbles

-2nd in passing TDs allowed

-3rd in INT

-5th in points allowed

-7th in total passing yards allowed

-8th in sacks

-9th in total yards allowed

-11 games in a row of 21 or less allowed

-Only 32 2nd half points allowed in ‘24 pic.twitter.com/jizrTTf4nL