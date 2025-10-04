Kevin Byard snub in favor of Eagles DB called out by Bears teammate

Kevin Byard is tied for 1st in the NFL with 3 INTs entering Week 5.



Byard's 3 INT this year came 3 quarters in a row. (4th vs. DAL, 1st & 2nd vs. LV)



Love seeing him bounce back after a rough start, and stepping up while the #Bears DB room has been banged up. pic.twitter.com/dOtR5rI3Sm