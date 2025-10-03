Biggest Chicago Bears difference makers in reversal of fortunes
Being .500 after four games qualifies no one for anything in the NFL except optimism.
The Bears have been in this situation plenty of times in the past and watched it take a sour turn before the leaves fell, so no one should be overly exuberant. Under former coach Matt Eberflus, resilience came in rare doses. Collapse occurred too regularly. One loss became two, became three and then you got losing streaks of 10 and 14 and things like drafting in the top 10.
A dozen NFL teams have losing records and the Bears will say it is a team effort that they are not one of them. However, they very easily could have been one without a few key difference makers.
Just like in baseball when they say you can't win the pennant in April but you can sure lose it, the Bears could have already been one of those 12 teams being fitted for two tags. Here are the key difference makers in their early season reversal.
5. Josh Blackwell
If he had been a split second slower or off the mark with the timing on his leap, the Bears would be one of those 12 losing teams. Instead, they are 2-2.
4. Tyrique Stevenson
The schedule provides the greatest irony for the Bears defense, although Jaylon Johnson's groin injury probably enters into it as well.
If you had to assign an MVP for the defense for games prior to the bye week, one name is clear. It's Tyrique Stevenson.
The irony, of course, is the next game occurs at the scene of his most discussed career failure. Without last year's Hail Mary embarrassment at Washington, everyone might be raving about Stevenson's play but that one play will require more than four games in 17 this year to eliminate.
Even a strong game against the Commanders probably won't do it for
Stevenson but it hasn't been too long since his name was being trashed on social media. In Week 2 against the Lions, he had given up the worst possible passer rating against, 158.3, and was being fitted for goat horns even though there were plenty of other candidates. There should be, when a team gives up 52 points.
Sunday's win over the Raiders constituted the second of two comeback games for Stevenson. He lowered his season's passer rating against to an outstanding 68.8 and since the Lions game has allowed only three completions in 12 targets according to Pro Football Focus statistics.
“I thought this was his best game to date," coach Ben Johnson said. "I don't know if there's been any light switch that came on or anything like that. I feel like I see the same approach that I've seen all year long from him over the last few weeks, but certainly I think the confidence level is rising.
"He knows what he's capable of as a player. I think the coaching staff hasn't kept that a secret. He's very capable as a coverage defender. I think he can be a complete corner in this league–do man, zone, come up and tackle in the run game when called upon. It really just seems like he's gaining that confidence every single week right now and become the player he's capable of.”
Someone had to step up when they lost Johnson until later this season, if at all this year. In the last two games Stevenson did it.
The only defender close to Stevenson has been Tremaine Edmunds, but when a defense is as poor against the run as the Bear have been it is difficult to give credit to a linebacker for too much.
3. Rome Odunze
After the Bears chose not to sign back Keenan Allen, he was put into a situation where either he stepped up in Year 2 or the offense could be badly crippled. Odunze has been exactly what they needed as someone who makes big plays and gets into the end zone. His five touchdown catches are two more than he had all last year and he's making it so defense are going to need to make a choice between focusing extra pass coverage between him or DJ Moore.
2. Caleb Williams
Williams occasionally reverts back to last year's untrained look but it's as obvious as is improved numbers how he has taken to heart the coaching he's getting. He's tougher under fire as a 136.3 passer rating against the blitz suggests. While he hasn't hit the 70% completion mark Ben Johnson put forth, Pro Football Focus has him at 70.6% adjusted completion rate when he throws beyond the sticks with six touchdown passes and no interceptions. The importance here is how all offseason it was deep passing that had everyone doubting him.
With greater familiarity in this offense, his abilities should be even more apparent. His attitude was not one of self-satisfaction following Sunday's win.
"In the moment, you're focused on the next play then, when you go back and watch, you realize how many missed opportunities we had—whether it's penalties that set us back or whether it's just not being on the same page with a route-concept or with myself and the wide receivers, or a dropped pass or us messing up, the (one) interception," Williams said.
1. Ben Johnson
When the Bears got blown out in Detroit and Johnson was personally embarrassed while the Lions ran up the score and then mocked him openly with their "stumble bum" end zone celebration, he could have simply done the "burn the tape" routine. He didn't say they should ignore a blowout and move on.
Instead, Johnson got extremely aggressive and put the blame on his own players' practice habits.
“I think our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship-caliber team,” he bluntly said.
With that, he challenged the entire team to improve and ensured they wouldn't backslide into a long losing streak like did in the Eberflus era. He realized he has carte blanche thanks to players themselves and also as a first-year coach.
After all it was the players who said they wanted to be coached harder and there had to be accountability.
In the ensuing win over Dallas, the Bears reacted like a postseason team.
Finding the same execution level on both sides of the ball should be their goal throughout the rest of the season.
