Khalil Herbert Inactive But Does It Mean He'll Be Traded?
It's easy to question whether it's a sign of something regarding the upcoming trade deadline.
Running back Khalil Herbert is inactive for Sunday's game with the Washington Commanders, as is guard Nate Davis.
The Bears activated running back Travis Homer on Saturday, and he'll be the third back in Sunday's game.
Herbert has only 16 yards rushing on eight carries this season as the third behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. He has two receptions for 4 yards. Last year Herbert was the starting back and he had averaged 5.7 yards a carry in 2022, leading all NFL backs.
BEARS AND COMMANDERS GAME DAY PREVIEW
JAYDEN DANIELS STARTING ACCORDING TO REPORT
Davis being inactive is no surprise. He was inactive last game, as well.
The other Bears inactives are injured slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), injured safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and defensive end Dominique Robinson.
Pickens was just over being injured and being inactive wasn't expected. It means both Daniel Hardy and Austin Booker will be active in the game at defensive end behind starterd DeMarcus Walker and Montez Sweat and backups Darrell Taylor and Jake Martin.
For Washington, the report by ESPN's Adam Schefter proved to be accurate as Jayden Daniels will start at quarterback and is not inactive.
Jeff Driskel is the third quarterback and inactive. Tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion), safety Darrick Forrest, linebacker Dominique Hampton and tight end Colson Yankoff are inactive.
