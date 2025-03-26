Linebacker piques Bears' interest after overcoming knee injury
The Bears are showing interest in a player who fails to fit regular defensive parameters and it could be a sign of how they've changed schemes and defensive coordinators.
According to Chris Fowler of ESPN, the Bears are one of three teams to set up 30 visits with Oklahoma State linebacker Nickolas Martin.
While Fowler refers to Martin as "one of the most explosive defenders in the class," the same respect hasn't been shown to him by draft analysis. Mel Kiper doesn't rank Martin in his top 10 for off-ball linebackers and the NFL Mock Draft Data Base considers him a seventh-round pick.
Martin's performance at the scouting combine should have opened up some eyes, although if they had been watching him long enough they knew about him.
He ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, which was fifth best for linebackers. His vertical leap of 38 inches was tied for fourth among linebackers. He also tied for the most reps at 225 pounds in the bench press with 26.
There can be little doubt the reason Martin gets less respect is his size. He is a 5-foot-11 1/2, 221-pound linebacker. It probably doesn't help that he only played five games last season as a result of a knee injury.
When completely healthy, Martin was a tackling machine in his 2023 season, leading the Big 12 in solo tackles with 83 and assists with 57.
In the scheme run by Matt Ebeflus, Martin would have been shown the door or a place on the practice squad because of his size but the new Bear scheme relies on pressure at all points and not sitting back in zone coverage, where height and length are more critical.
It could be the Bears see Martin as a big safety type at his size, or like another undersized linebacker in the division who has become known as a playmaker, Minnesota's Ivan Pace Jr.
The Bears have no pressing need at linebacker for this year with both inside linebackers under contract but T.J. Edwards' deal expires after this season. After Jack Sanborn left for Dallas as an untendered restricted free agent
When Sanborn left, third-year linebacker Noah Sewell inherited the strong side spot and they retained backup Amen Ogbongbemiga in free agency. They also have off-season acquisition Swayze Bozeman and former practice squad player Carl Jones.
Linebackers have been treated like old newspaper by the NFL of late, inheriting the role that had plagued running backs until last year's revival by Saquon Barkley and a flock of free agents.
While the running back surge continues with this draft, the same can't be said for linebackers. After Roquan Smith was sent to the Ravens by Bears GM Ryan Poles and received an extension that paid him $20 million a year, no one has challenged that figure at his position. And, in fact, the Bears' Tremaine Edmunds remains the third-highest paid actual off-ball linebacker at $18 million a year.
Spotrac.com lists only seven linebackers making over $12 million a year who are not edge rushers.
Lookling for linebacker help later in the draft makes sense for that reason, and also because of special teams possibilities as a result of Martin's athleticism.
