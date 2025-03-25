The strange and sad tale of Nick McCloud's arrival in Chicago
The latest Bears signing is an example of how trust between coaches, management and players is critical in the NFL.
It's rather ironic in a way that cornerback Nick McCloud was part of a team last year where this seemed to be lacking and he has come to a team where it was a problem under former coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears signed the former Giants/Bengals/49ers reserve cornerback and he essentially does what Jaylon Jones was doing for them before he left for Arizona as an untendered restricted free agent.
Jones has overachieved in the league as an undrafted player out of Notre Dame and North Carolina, and has been a key on Giants special teams much the way Jones was for the Bears.
The big difference was the Giants counted on McCloud to start a lot more games on defense than the Bears did with Jones (5 starts). McCloud had 16 starts in 2 1/2 seasons in New York, with an interception and 10 pass breakups.
Also, McCloud comes in with extensive playing time in press-man coverage, having played in Wink Martindale's scheme for two full seasons. The new Bears defensive scheme under Dennis Allen is expected to employ more man coverage than in the past.
McCloud's departure from the Giants last November came after unusual circumstances, according to a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Before their Week 4 game against Dallas, GM Joe Schoen reportedly came to McCloud and wanted him to take a pay cut. He had been a restricted free agent, but as an undrafted RFA the minimum tender level was $2.98 million for the year The Giants still tendered him at that rate to retain him.
It's not a common practice for players who are restricted, undrafted free agents to be tendered unless they figure prominently as a starter or vital contributor. Usually, they'll just let a player become unrestricted and negotiate a lower price than the tender level.
So the Giants stepped up and gave him the $2.98 million tender, then wanted to take some back, and they tried to do it right before a game.
McCloud, however, wanted to play for the amount agreed upon.
Several Giants players told Raanan that Schoen then told McCloud's agents, "Don't pay October's rent, all right? As soon as I can replace him, I'm going to replace him. I'm not (blank)ing around."
They released McCloud on Nov. 5 and he finished the season with San Francisco, playing mostly on special teams.
Raanan describes McCloud's situation as one that upset other players, particularly because he was a "well-liked" player in the locker room and a team player.
McCloud will find opportunity in Chicago as well as an attempt by coaches/management to be more in touch with their own players' feelings after the last coaching regime was run out of town for a lack of accountability.
