Lions GM reveals Ben Johnson's Bears hiring took him by surprise
Apparently Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes anticipates Bears coach Ben Johnson causing problems in the future for his team in the NFC North.
The Lions GM voiced fear over Johnson's abilities while also admitting he was surprised Johnson wound up in Chicago while he did the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, brother of former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long.
However, his ultimate destination of Chicago left the GM surprised. As a result, Johnson will try to elevate the play of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and make the Bears into contenders in what is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.
During a recent appearance on former NFL defensive end Chris Long's Green Light Podcast, Holmes admitted that Johnson's decision took him by surprise.
“Obviously there were multiple jobs that were open that cycle, and so I didn’t really know—I knew that he had interviewed with Chicago but he interviewed for a lot of the other positions too," Holmes said, according to Detroit Lions On SI's Christian Booher. "I didn’t really know which way it was gonna go."
Johnson interviewed with New England, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and the Bears. The Raiders made a strong push behind minority owner Tom Brady but when Johnson came to Halas Hall after his hiring he made it sound as though his target had been the Bears for quite a while.
"It’s just a little like, 'Man, why Chicago?' "- Lions GM Brad Holmes on Ben Johnson
"I was thinking Chicago would’ve been the last destination, or I was probably hoping that," Holmes admitted. "But no, I didn’t really know that was happening until it actually—he accepted the job and we had a little talk briefly before he left.
"I was happy for him. He is a hell of a coach, man. They have a really good one up there. It’s just a little like, 'Man, why Chicago?' "
Detroit lost a huge chunk of its staff, including receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett to the Bears.
The Lions replaced Johnson from their staff by hiring John Morton, who was offensive coordinator for the Jets under Todd Bowles in 2017 when they went 5-11. The Jets were 28th in yardage and 24th in scoring.
"He's looking to evolve it regardless, whether Ben was still here or not," Holmes said of Campbell. "I will say, just because John Morton and Ben were both there in '22 with Dan overseeing the whole thing, I don't see a lot of wholesale change. It's gonna be some evolution there just because that's how Dan is regardless."
The teams play in Detroit for the first time since Johnson left during Week 2 on Sept. 14 in a noon game.
