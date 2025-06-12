Where Caleb Williams' jersey ranks for sales among NFL's top players
Caleb Williams might have endured a so-so rookie season in 2024 amid the chaos of a losing Chicago Bears team, but his experience hasn't hurt his popularity much.
According information released this week by the NFL Players Association, Williams' Bears jersey No. 18 is 13th overall in the NFL for sales.
While Williams is fairly high for the league overall, he is only fifth for sales in his own division.
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is one spot better in 12th, while Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson ranked 10th.
The Detroit Lions' duo of Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ranked seventh and eighth respectively. Hutchinson has the highest-selling jersey for an NFL defensive player.
Williams is eighth among quarterbacks and one spot ahead of Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who was 14th overall.
When Williams came into the league, on draft day his jersey broke a record that was 10 days old for most draft night merchandise sales. The record had been set just a week and a half earlier by Caitlin Clark's jersey in the WNBA draft.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was No. 1. According to the NFLPA, it's the first time a running back topped the list since Ezekiel Elliott did it in 2017. Barkley is one ahead of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is third and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels fourth.
While Williams was well below Washington's Daniels and second among QBs who were rookies in 2024, there was definitely no shame in this as Daniels had the highest spot for a rookie QB since Tua Tagovailoa in 2021. He is the first rookie quarterback to make the top five since Mac Jones did in 2022.
Williams most likely could climb if the Bears become a playoff team. Only one player ranked above him was not in the playoffs last year—Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons.
THE FULL LIST OF TOP 20 JERSEY SALES
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI