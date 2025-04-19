Former Bear's view of top tackle options indicates real opportunity
The last offensive lineman drafted by the Bears to make multiple Pro Bowls sees the potential for finding immediate tackle help in this draft even if it's after the first round.
However, he also loves options available for them if they use their first pick at the position, and this would of course depend on the way players come off the board.
Kyle Long made the Pro Bowl three straight years, did it at both guard and tackle, and offered up his expertise on line play to Mike Renner and a panel at CBS reviewing top offensive tackles in the draft. While the rankings were Renner's and not necessarily Long's, the former Bears standout did see one player who has been mock-drafted often to the Bears of late as a good possibility to come in and start for any team on Day 1.
This is Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas, lauded by Long for being able to pull and deliver in a power blocking scheme.
"The thing that stood out to me about Kelvin Banks—his ability to pull inside," Long said. "Not a lot of tackles are willing or able to get underneath tackle in lock step with your guard and make plays in the gap scheme. Kelvin Banks can do that. He's physical at the point of attack."
The Bears should be using more gap scheme this year than in the past because coach Ben Johnson said he likes varying blocking technique. The Lions were about a 50-50 zone-gap team for run blocking.
Renner has Banks ranked No. 1 tackle in this draft because he says Will Campbell of LSU is a guard due to his shorter arms. He likes Banks better even than Armand Membou.
Missouri's Membou, is regarded as a freak of nature, though, because of his ability to run a 4.91-second 40 at 330-plus pounds and be physical. Renner ranked him second best among tackles and Long sees no reason to dislike Membou's status as a possible top-10 pick in this draft.
"The guy is made from a pillar of stone," Long said.
Membou's rock-solid physique matches his blocking ability.
"There's some teammates I've had, or guys I've played against, and they walk past you and you just go, "Oh my God, what happened to you? What did you eat for breakfast,' " Long said. "That is Membou for me.
"And the other key thing, explosion. And you can't teach it. You're born with it and this guy has it. When he plays with extension, he has that will to finish players, he can just take the soul out of a defensive line."
The chance exists the Bears could wait until Round 2 for an offensive lineman if Ashton Jeanty fell to them or they liked the idea of tight end Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland instead of a blocker. Options later can be there for them because they pick No. 39 and 41 in Round 2, which is seventh and ninth in the round.
Long gave an assessment on other tackles Renner had graded later but would also be real options for a team after the first wave of blockers.
Ohio State's Josh Simmons
A torn patellar tendon early last year provides a checking point, but Long sees a real opportunity here for a versatile lineman who can play both guard and tackle.
"The clean bill of health, that is the big red flag obviously, but in my book if all these guys were healthy, Josh Simmons included, he would be the best football player out of all these offensive linemen because he can play any number of positions. And with position versatility being so deep in this draft it speaks volumes about what I think about Josh Simmons. I think he's a great athlete--if that patellar is good."
Oregon's Josh Conerly
The Bears had Conerly at Halas Hall for a 30 visit. Viewed as tremendously improved this past season. Long lauded his recovery strengt on plays.
"Sometimes when you look at these top-ranked teams, great offenses with great quarterbacks, the ability to get the ball out, sometimes these sacks-allowed numbers are inflated," Long said. "Because the ball is out so quickly you just go out there and breath on the defensive end, the ball's out."
Long sees Conerly as having all the blocking technique tools needed to keep the QB clean in a scheme with deeper drops.
"I liken it to a defensive lineman or an edge rusher coming out of the draft," Long said. "When they don't have one move but maybe two or three that they can rely on, there's a number of ways that they can win. And for Josh Conerly the future is bright and he does have that NFL skll set already."
Charles Grant, William & Mary
The Bears have also taken a good, long look at Grant and Renner ranks him the fifth-best tackle in the draft. Long doesn't think the opposition faced in FCS play is a factor here.
"He understands leverage, he understands how to throw his weight around," Long said.
