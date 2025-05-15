Losers and losers from the 2025 Chicago Bears schedule release
There are usually winners and losers with each occurrence in the NFL but it seems after the release of the 2025 Chicago Bears schedule that there will be an abundance of losers.
Here are the losers and losers from this year's Chicago Bears schedule release, realizing of course that hope springs eternal with every spring schedule release.
J.J. McCarthy Family
They'll be paying for a lot of extra tickets for Chicago area family members and friends to come watch a disappointing debut in the opener.
Brian Flores
The Vikings defensive coordinator is about to discover in the opener how it was the scheme and play caller moreso than the players the last two years when he played the Lions.
The Networks
They put the Vikings in prime time seven times. The first one will make it apparent how dumb this was.
Dan Campbell
He's going to discover in Week 2 how it's usually much easier to have a wizard on your side, or difficult when the other team does.
Matt Eberflus
If he hasn't realized it by now, he's about to find out from about 60,000 people that you still can't use that timeout you kept in your pocket at Detroit last Thanksgiving, and that it's probably better to call defenses from the safety of the coach's box or get a good set of ear plugs.
Pete Carroll
Week 4 should make it obvious to him how he should have taken the Seahawks' hint to him about retirement more seriously.
Jayden Daniels
He'll find out Oct. 13 that Hail Mary passes aren't worth 10 points.
Roquan Smith
He's about to find out Oct. 26 how it's hard to really put a big hit on tight end Cole Kmet coming over the middle while looking for his revenge against his old team when there are now two tight ends to worry about and one is even faster than you are.
Joe Burrow
The Bengals quarterback will see Nov. 2 that Ben Johnson finds it easier to outscore you when he actually has a defense on his side and you still lack one whether Trey Hendrickson plays or not.
Brian Daboll
The Giants coach will see Nov. 9 how it's much different when Velus Jones Jr. isn't around to muff away games to you.
Aaron Rodgers
If he actually does sign a Steelers contract, he'll find on Nov. 23 that possession really is nine-tenths of the law. He hasn't been in Soldier Field in an awfully long time.
Mike Tomlin
The Steelers coach will discover what happens when he can't have Tony Corrente and his officiating crew again like when Pittsburgh ... ahem, cough, roll eyes, pause ... "beat" the Bears last time in 2021. Corrente is retired, so it's time for Tomlin to take his number off speed dial.
Jalen Hurts
On Black Friday, he's going to meet up with some people who didn't come to push his tush. They came to do something else to it.
Ben Johnson
He said he really enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur but a schedule with the Bears and Packers playing twice within three games forces him to wait all the way until Dec. 7 for his enjoyment.
Matt LaFleur
He has to wait all the way until Dec. 7 to get his revenge on Johnson for remarks about enjoying wins over him, and that's an awful long time to wait—especially when Johnson beats him again.
Shedeur Sanders
He'll realize Dec. 14 that the only thing worse than being routed at Soldier Field is watching from the sidelines as Kenny Pickett gets routed at Soldier Field.
Jared Goff
He'll find it's even colder in Chicago in January than in November and December.
