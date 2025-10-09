New Bears injuries fuel uncertainty in secondary and backfield
Two new injuries are cause for Bears concern as they prepare for the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
Safety Jaquan Brisker has a quad injury and would not have practiced Thursday, according to the team. There was no practice Thursday but a projected injury report was released and Brisker was not the only new one on it.
Running back Kyle Monangai has a thigh injury and also would not have practiced. Monangai has been the No. 2 back behind D'Andre Swift but the Bears could have running back Travis Homer returning to the 53-man roster this week if Monangai is unavailable.
Homer would have gone through a full practice after recovering from a calf injury and his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.
Brisker's absence would mean Elijah Hicks or Jonathan Owens would start and it's possible both would see defensive action in his place.
The other injuries of concern are to right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee). Neither would have practiced and both missed last week's game.
If Wright is unable to go, it would mean rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo making his first career start at right tackle.
Listed as limited was slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring). Gordon said Tuesday he was making his 2025 debut this week after being out all season to date. It's somewhat alarming he is still only a partial participant after this much time away from practice and his promise two weeks ago of a return.
Guard Jonah Jackson also was on the injury report with a rib injury and would have been limited in practice.
Tight end Colston Loveland has practiced this week as he recovers from a hip injury and would have had limited work on Thursday.
No one else would have been limited or watching practice.
Defensive end Austin Booker seems on track for his debut this season after recording four sacks in preseason. He had a knee injury and it caused a four-game stint on injured reserve but his 21-day window to join the 53-man roster has started and he would have had a full practice Thursday.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) are both off of the injury report and would have had full practices.
