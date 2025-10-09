Bears unlikely to face top Commanders deep threat per NFL Network
A few weeks ago there were fleeting Bears hopes they might get by without facing injured quarterback Jayden Daniels in the Hail Mary rematch game.
Daniels, however, recovered from a knee injury to play last week in a brace. It would appear the Bears at least will not have to face one of Daniels' top targets, Commanders receiver "Scary" Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has a hip-flexor injury and hasn't played since Week 3 in the 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported McLaurin is unlikely to be available again.
"The Washington Commanders do not seem that they're going to have the services of one of their top receivers. Terry McLaurin has been battling a hip-flexor injury," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Officially called it quad, more like a hip-flexor, though, he was not at practice just yesterday for the Commanders again, because he missed last week."
Rappoport said it "does not bode well" for his status Monday night and said he'd need a full practice to play but "...hasn't had even a limited practice since the injury."
He did not practice again Wednesday and merely did some work on the side with trainers according to reports.
Not facing McLaurin is a break. He had 10 catches for 149 yards in his three games, although Debo Samuel seems to be picking up the slack for McLaurin with eight catches and 96 yards last week alone. He has 30 receptions on the year. But McLaurin is a more dynamic downfield downfield threat.
Last year against the Bears, McLaurin caught a team-high five passes for 125 yards and a 61-yarder against Tyrique Stevenson.
The Bears would have most often been trying to guard him with backup cornerback Nahshon Wright, as they're without the player who would match up on that outside receiver position, Jaylon Johnson.
Wright, their 6-foot-4 backup, has a passer rating against of 125.7 according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. Pro Football Focus has Wright graded 128th among 169 cornerbacks and 103rd against the pass.
The other Commanders wide receivers after McLaurin and Samuel are Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore. McCaffrey is tops among those receivers with seven receptions. Brown, who caught the Hail Mary pass last year, has been battling a groin injury.
Seeing McLaurin suddenly pop up on game day as questionable at 50-50 and then play would be no shock as Washington proved last year it likes playing game with the injury report.
Daniels seemed unlikely to play due to a rib injury all week and then showed up and played.
