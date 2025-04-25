2025 draft: Bears earn elite grade from longtime NFL writer for Colston Loveland selection
Chicago Bears fans were left somewhat surprised by the team's decision to select former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that surprise has settled into satisfaction with a first-round pick who will contribute right away this season.
And that satisfaction -- or even excitement -- isn't limited to Bears fans.
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco posted his live reactions and grades for every first-round pick in the 2025 Draft, and his grade for the Bears was as good as it gets: an A.
"I love this pick for the Bears. He was my top tight end," Prisco wrote via CBS Sports. "He was the best pass catcher of the tight ends. He will fit perfectly into the Ben Johnson offense.
Colston Loveland tops Tyler Warren in 2025 NFL Draft
Prisco was one of many NFL analysts who began moving Loveland ahead of Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft, and when push came to shove, the Bears' front office agreed.
The bottom line is this: it didn't really matter who the Chicago Bears selected with the 10th pick; this year's first three selections are expected to make a big impact in 2025, regardless of what position they play.
For Loveland, the top pick of the Bears' 2025 draft class, that means becoming an instant target for quarterback Caleb Williams. Combined with Cole Kmet, Chicago might now have the most well-rounded and talented tight end room in the NFC North.
The second round could provide another weapon for Ben Johnson and Williams by way of a running back, where there's expected to be several starting-quality prospects left on the board.