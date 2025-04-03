2025 NFL Draft: 4 best value picks for Chicago Bears beyond Round 1
Every fan wants to see their team select the best player from certain position groups in the NFL Draft, but that's not always possible. Most of the time, fans have to hope that their team finds a hidden gem in later rounds that becomes a 'draft steal'.
Luckily for the Chicago Bears, the 2025 NFL Draft is full of good value prospects that can be had in later rounds. Even if GM Ryan Poles is unable to land a top prospect like running back Ashton Jeanty or defensive tackle Mason Graham, the Bears can still find a quality starter at those positions.
Which prospects on the second and third days of the 2025 NFL Draft hold the most value for the Bears? Let's take a look.
1. Cam Skattebo
Adding running back Ashton Jeanty to this revamped Chicago Bears offense would be a homerun for Ryan Poles, but in case he's unable to make that happen, he could always draft Skattebo in Round 3. Skattebo was a menace in 2024, racking up over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns. Like Jeanty, he has incredible contact balance and can break tackles with the best of them, making him an ideal complement to the shiftier D'Andre Swift.
2. Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is the clear-cut top DT prospect in this draft, but his teammate is not far behind him. Most analysts have Grant going anywhere from later in the first round to the middle of the second, so he could be available for Chicago early on Day 2.
If Poles is unable or unwilling to trade up for Graham but still wants to add an impact starter at that position, Grant would fit that bill nicely with the 39th overall pick.
3. Charles Grant
It might be risky to spend a third-round pick on a small school offensive tackle two years in a row, but I think Charles Grant has a safer projection into the NFL than Kiran Amegadjie did. Grant has long arms, unreal athleticism, and a background in wrestling (like top OL prospect Will Campbell).
The jump in talent from the FCS to the NFL is substantial, but Grant has all the tools to make it and, unlike Amegadjie, is not coming off of a major leg injury. With the way Poles spent big money in free agency to shore up the O-line, drafting another development project in Round 3 with sky-high upside offers a lot more value than spending the tenth overall pick on a likely backup.
4. Mitchell Evans
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is a popular first-round pick for the Bears in mock drafts, but with Cole Kmet under contract for two more years, there's much more value to be had by adding a tight end early on Day 3. Evans won't blow you away with his athleticism or circus catches, but he's got reliable hands, decent upside in the passing game, and is a reliable blocker.
The Bears have struggled in recent years to find a quality TE2 behind Kmet, but drafting Evans from Kmet's alma mater in Round 5 just might do the trick.
