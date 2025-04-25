2025 NFL Draft: 4 takeaways from the Chicago Bears selecting Colston Loveland in first round
Caleb Williams has a new target to throw to in 2025 after the Chicago Bears selected tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Loveland qualifies as a surprise pick following a 2025 draft season that featured Tyler Warren as the most-hyped tight end prospect in the class. But when it came time for GM Ryan Poles to turn in his card, it was Loveland who offered more to the Bears' long-term vision than Warren.
Here are four takeaways from the Bears selecting Colston Loveland in Round 1.
Colston Loveland gives the Bears juice at tight end
If there's been one complaint about Cole Kmet during his tenure with the Chicago Bears, it's that he's more of a catch-and-fall tight end than a true playmaker at the position. That now changes with Loveland, who has the kind of athletic upside to turn a short completion into a field-flipping touchdown. Bears fans know firsthand how a tight end can upgrade an offense after watching the impact Sam LaPorta had on the Lions the last two seasons. Now, Chicago has a similar weapon.
Keep feeding weapons to Caleb Williams
Bears fans can't forget the primary goal of Chicago's 2025 offseason: build around Caleb Williams. Whether it was a left tackle or bell cow running back, the Bears were undoubtedly going to make a first-round pick that had a direct impact on QB1. And Loveland will be that guy.
NFL Draft has depth at remaining positions of need
Most Chicago Bears fans were hoping for Ashton Jeanty in the first round, but there's a very good chance a starting-quality running back will be on the board at pick 39 or 41. The same can't be said about this year's tight end class. The Bears clearly prioritized an upgrade at tight end, making Loveland -- even if he was a bit of a reach -- a reasonable choice.
Start the Ben Johnson era off right
Much like the offseason is all about Caleb Williams, the Bears have to make sure Ben Johnson's tenure begins with a player he's obviously excited about. Loveland is that guy, and it'll be fun to see how Johnson schemes him up.