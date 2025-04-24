2025 NFL Draft: Bears not among teams listed in ongoing first-round trade talks
The 2025 NFL Draft is still waiting for its first mega first-round trade, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, those trade waters are beginning to boil.
Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) for Chicago Bears fans, they aren't one of the teams Rapoport noted as actively working the phones.
The Bears have been rumored to be interested in moving up for running back Ashton Jeanty, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a club that is in the sweet spot for Jeanty's first-round stock. The fact the Jaguars are entertaining trade talks to move up sounds like they might have their sights set on something even bigger in Round 1.
Chicago's potential trade partners include the New England Patriots at No. 4 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, but any activity will depend on GM Ryan Poles' guy -- whoever that may be -- sliding down and outside the top five.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in under an hour.