2025 NFL Draft: Best defensive prospects still available for the Bears on Day 3
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft was exciting for Chicago Bears fans. With their first pick of the second round, they landed a wide receiver who many expected to see go in the middle of the first round. Then they swung a trade with the Buffalo Bills and were still able to select a solid offensive line prospect.
However, some glaring defensive needs remain unaddressed. Luckily for GM Ryan Poles, there's some excellent prospects who have slipped into Day 3 of the draft and could be Day 1 impact players for Dennis Allen's defense.
Jack Sawyer - Defensive End, Ohio State
This one is perplexing, but the Bears could stand to benefit from Sawyer's slide. He's got good size for an NFL defensive end, good production in college, and was considered a leader on the Buckeyes' defense. He could potentially earn the DE2 spot in training camp and start alongside Montez Sweat in Week 1.
Bradyn Swinson - Defensive End, LSU
Swinson had a career year in 2024, ending the season with 8.5 sacks and 59 total tackles. He needs more coaching at the next level, but he's got good size and measurables, and his motor runs white hot.
Danny Stutsman - Linebacker, Oklahoma
Last week, the Bears extended linebacker TJ Edwards but not Tremaine Edmunds. They could need a replacement for Edmunds in 2026 or 2027, and that's who Stutsman could be. Standing six-foot-three and weighing 233 pounds, he's got terrific size for a middle inside linebacker. He'll need seasoning before he's ready to start at the NFL level, but he's got the traits and the build to get there with good coaching and mentoring.
R.J. Mickens - Safety, Clemson
The Bears need to seriously consider drafting a replacement for strong safety Jaquan Brisker, who has been good but injury-prone. That's where Mickens comes in. A phenomenal tackler with good instincts and NFL size, he measured in at the Combine at six feet even and 199 pounds, then ran a 4.49 second 40-yard dash.