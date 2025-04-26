2025 NFL Draft: Best offensive prospects still available for the Bears on Day 3
The Chicago Bears are having a fantastic 2025 NFL draft. They've added two highly regarded pass catchers for head coach Ben Johnson's offense and added some serious depth to both sides of the trenches with their first four picks, and they're not done yet. The Bears have three more selections, two in Round 4 and one in Round 7.
Who could they add with those picks? Let's take a look at some of the best available prospects who would fill a need for the Bears.
Cam Skattebo - Running Back, Arizona State
Surprisingly, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has still not drafted a running back despite this being considered a weak position on the roster. Luckily, there are still a few exciting running backs on the board, including Cam Skattebo. He's got a powerful build at five-foot-nine and 219 pounds, great contact balance, and a chip on his shoulder.
Pairing Skattebo with D'Andre Swift should give Chicago a fearsome run game. Swift is a threat to take it to the house on any given down while Skattebo is the kind of bruising runner that can punish defenders late in the game, especially in those short yardage, 'gotta have it' situations.
Dylan Sampson - Running Back, Tennessee
Sampson is another running back option for Chicago to consider. While not as big as Skattebo, he has good instincts and is decisive, hitting holes as soon as he sees them. Ball security, however, has been a major issue in college but that can be coached up in the NFL.
Marcus Mbow - Guard, Purdue
The lone bright spot from the 1-10 Purdue Boilermakers, Mbow is a versatile lineman with experience at right guard and right tackle. His 32" arms will likely get him kicked inside to guard at the next level, but he does have great athleticism and awareness.
Cameron Williams - Offensive Tackle, Texas
Williams has the prototypical build of an NFL lineman, standing six-foot-six and weighing 317 pounds while boasting impressive 34.5" arms and a massive 11.5" handspan. He just wasn't able to take his game to the next level at Texas. But given time and good coaching in the NFL, Williams could eventually become an above-average starter.