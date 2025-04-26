2025 NFL Draft: Biggest winners from Chicago Bears first four selections
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has added some serious firepower to his roster over the last two days. He selected two pass catchers who had first-round grades, and one of them came in the second round. Later, he returned to the trenches by selecting offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and defensive tackle Shemar Turner.
The Chicago Bears are much better now than they were 48 hours ago, but a few Bears will be more appreciative of the reinforcements than others.
1. Caleb Williams
This one is obvious. After a free agency period that showed Ryan Poles' commitment to building a wall of pass protection in front of Williams, the first two picks of the 2025 NFL draft were both used on electric pass catchers.
Williams has probably been wearing an ear-to-ear smile since Thursday night.
2. Ben Johnson
What Ben Johnson needs to run his offense is what Ben Johnson gets, it would seem. Since he was hired to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears, nearly every roster addition looks tailor-made for what Johnson likes to do on offense. Bears fans have to be excited to see how it will all come together.
3. D'Andre Swift
At this point in the draft, if the Bears add a running back, it's not likely to be someone who can challenge Swift for his RB1 spot. Swift had a disappointing season in 2024 and, while an improved O-line should help him bounce back in 2025, this felt like a position where Chicago needed a major upgrade.
For at least one more season, that (probably) won't be happening.
4. Montez Sweat
Sweat also had something of a down year in 2024, but the lack of a serious push from the middle of the D-line hurt his production. By selecting defensive tackle Shemar Turner to back up Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett, Chicago's defensive front is much deeper.
With the pocket more consistently collapsing in front of opposing quarterbacks, Sweat should once again hit double-digit sacks in 2025.