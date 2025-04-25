2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland earns comparison to All-Pro
The 2025 NFL draft was going mostly as expected through the first nine picks. But when the Chicago Bears turned in their tenth overall pick for Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, fans were caught off guard.
The Bears had been linked to a tight end frequently in recent weeks, but not this one.
Many in the draft industry expected the Bears to draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at No. 10, especially when some other favorites, like running back Ashton Jeanty and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., were off the board within the first nine selections. And the Bears liked Warren a lot, according to senior director of player personnel Jeff King, who said Loveland was simply a better fit for Chicago.
Ben Johnson took his praise for his new rookie one step further, comparing Loveland to All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta, whom the Detroit Lions drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, when Johnson was still the offensive coordinator there.
That's high praise indeed, considering how well LaPorta played while under Johnson. Through his first two NFL seasons, LaPorta has racked up 1,615 yards and an astonishing 17 touchdowns.
But high praise also comes with high expectations. The tenth overall pick is a valuable one, and the Bears spent it on a position that is generally seen as non-premium. Even Brock Bowers, the rookie phenom who in 2024 broke Mike Ditka's decades-long record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end, wasn't selected in the Top 10.
Loveland will be expected to contribute right away, even with veteran tight end Cole Kmet still on the roster. He believes it can work out, and he trusts Ben Johnson to use both players to the maximum of their abilities.
For any Bears fans who still doubt the selection, maybe spending some time watching some Loveland highlights will help ease your anxiety.