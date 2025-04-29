2025 NFL Draft: Did the Chicago Bears have the best draft in the NFC North?
The last chance for NFL teams to significantly improve their rosters before this season starts, the 2025 NFL draft, is over. Of course, we can't offer any true grades on this draft class until we see them on the field, but for now, let's take a look at the four new draft classes of the NFC North and attempt to rank them.
These rankings are based on how well each team addressed its needs, any trades they might have made (the Chicago Bears made a few), and the overall expected impact of their draft class.
4. Minnesota Vikings
The price of some trades they made over the past few years caught up to the Vikings, leaving them with only five selections in the 2025 NFL draft. Their first pick was a homerun, picking up Ohio State left guard Donovan Jackson. He's a stud who will be an immediate impact player.
Beyond that pick, however, there's not much to be excited about. Minnesota did not pick again until the very back of the third round, then had just three remaining picks, two of which were in the 200s. Minnesota's roster is already one of the best in the league, so it may not matter much, but their 2025 draft class doesn't look great. Grade: C-
3. Green Bay Packers
The Packers ended a 23-year streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round, and they appear to have gotten a good one. Matthew Golden should help their struggling receiving corps immensely, especially as a downfield threat. The Packers also added a solid offensive tackle prospect in Anthony Belton, though there may have been better choices on the board.
The problem with Green Bay's draft class was the lack of help at cornerback and on the defensive line, their two biggest weaknesses. They did not address either position until Day 3 of the draft, leaving their defense with some big question marks heading into 2025. Grade: B-
2. Chicago Bears
Chicago's draft was a touch controversial, but it has the upside to be one of the best draft classes of 2025. Colston Loveland was a highly regarded tight end prospect who should thrive in a Ben Johnson offense, and receiver Luther Burden III received several Round 1 grades from draft analysts but fell to Chicago in Round 2. That's tremendous value that could pay off immensely over the next four years.
But the Bears, like the Packers, failed to adequately address the glaring needs on their roster. They did not select a defensive end, and their only running back selection came with the 233rd pick. Those two position groups remain a problem for Chicago, and they may wish they had drafted differently.
I will give them credit for their draft day trades. They picked up an extra 2025 selection in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on Day 2, and on Day 3 they acquired an extra fourth-round selection in 2026 from the LA Rams. The Bears now have eight selections in 2026, giving GM Ryan Poles plenty of ammo to work with over the next year. Grade: B
1. Detroit Lions
The Lions take the top spot for the NFC North's 2025 draft classes. I loved each of their first two selections and they both addressed the biggest needs on their roster. Tyleik Williams adds some pass rushing juice in the middle of their defensive line, and Tate Ratledge can step right in and fill the hole at right guard left behind by the departure of Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
The only controversial pick of their came at 70th overall where they selected receiver Isaac TeSlaa, an athletic freak whose college production never quite matched the traits. Additionally, they had to give up three Round 3 picks (one in 2025, two next year) to the Jacksonville Jaguars to come up and get TeSlaa. That's a hefty price that could come back to haunt them if he's not good.
But at this point, the Lions have earned the benefit of the doubt. Grade: A-