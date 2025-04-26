NFL Draft: Complete details of the Chicago Bears' SECOND trade with the Buffalo Bills
The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills made another 2025 NFL Draft trade. Here are the complete details.
The Chicago Bears have made a second 2025 NFL Draft trade with the Buffalo Bills.
The first one came in the second round, where the Bears traded back with the Bills. Now, as Day 3 gets underway, Chicago and Buffalo are back at it.
The Bears traded back from their original fourth-round pick, No. 109 overall to the Bills for No. 132 and a fifth-round pick, No. 169.
It's another deal that continues GM Ryan Poles' trend of trading down in the NFL Draft. With this latest deal, the Chicago Bears have four picks remaining on Day 3.
