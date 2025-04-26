Bear Digest

NFL Draft: Complete details of the Chicago Bears' SECOND trade with the Buffalo Bills

The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills made another 2025 NFL Draft trade. Here are the complete details.

Bryan Perez

Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears have made a second 2025 NFL Draft trade with the Buffalo Bills.

The first one came in the second round, where the Bears traded back with the Bills. Now, as Day 3 gets underway, Chicago and Buffalo are back at it.

The Bears traded back from their original fourth-round pick, No. 109 overall to the Bills for No. 132 and a fifth-round pick, No. 169.

It's another deal that continues GM Ryan Poles' trend of trading down in the NFL Draft. With this latest deal, the Chicago Bears have four picks remaining on Day 3.

Chicago Bears fans hold up a sign before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft
Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News