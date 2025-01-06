2025 NFL Draft: Here’s where the Chicago Bears pick in the 1st and 2nd rounds
The Chicago Bears’ 2024 season ended in thrilling fashion with a 24-22 last-second victory over the Green Bay Packers, marking the Bears’ first win since 2018 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. Unfortunately, it was also the last Bears game until next summer, when preseason games kick off in August.
But as is traditionally the case for Bears fans, the offseason will provide excitement and hope for a future brighter than the 5-12 finish this season. Chicago will enter NFL free agency this March with plenty of salary cap money to spend, and they currently hold three extremely valuable 2025 NFL draft picks.
Indeed, Sunday’s win over the Packers negatively impacted their draft positioning, but the victory's immeasurable positive effect on a revamped locker room culture will be immeasurable. Caleb Williams will begin his offseason work with the kind of juice that only a win at Lambeau Field can provide.
Where do the Chicago Bears pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
As for those 2025 draft picks, here’s where the Bears will pick in the first two rounds:
First Round: No. 10 overall
Second Round: No. 40 overall (via Panthers); No. 42 overall
Bears 2025 draft picks will prove to be extremely valuable
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be highlighted by depth over elite first-round talent, which will benefit teams that have several early-round picks more than clubs that will rely on one high-first-rounder.
The Bears will have the best of both worlds.
Chicago will add a top-10 talent to the roster, likely an offensive lineman or pass rusher. Whoever is that pick will be a plug-and-play starter who will team up with two more top-50 talents who will push for instant starting jobs.
Aside from the obvious talent the Bears can add with those picks, they’ll also give GM Ryan Poles ammunition to make trades. He’ll have the necessary draft capital to trade up if he wants to, or if an established veteran becomes available for picks, Chicago can dangle two second-rounders to make a deal.
Draft season is here, and it will be a fun ride for the Bears.
