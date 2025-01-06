Bear Digest

Bears' shocking victory over Packers proves there are no meaningless games in the NFL

Bears' stunning win over the Packers highlights the intensity of every NFL matchup and how important a victory in the season finale can be.

In Sunday’s Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears didn’t have much to play for. They’d already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Packers had already locked up a playoff spot. To fans and analysts, it’s easy to call a matchup like this ‘meaningless,’ but the players on the field would take exception to that.

The celebration began after Cairo Santos’ 51-yard field goal split the uprights with no time remaining to give the Bears a 24-22 win. Despite their season being immediately over, a season considered by many to be a failure to live up to expectations, Bears players were reminded once again of how good winning feels.

In the locker room, interim head coach Thomas Brown praised and thanked the players for their fight. Caleb Williams addressed the team and gave Brown the game ball.

And you know what? They deserved that. All of it. This is a team that had lost ten in a row leading into Sunday’s game. A team that had gone through three different offensive coordinators and two head coaches. They’d lost eleven straight matchups to their arch-rival. Yet, they blocked out all the noise and did what needed to be done to get the win.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles away from pressure applied by Green Bay Packers.
Bears' victory over Packers more crucial to future than 2025 draft pick

Don’t worry about that draft pick, Bears fans. Choosing a player a few spots later than if the Bears had finished with only four wins likely won’t be the difference between another losing season and a Super Bowl appearance.

Far more important is what the team got out of this win. They proved they could beat a good team and rise to the occasion when called upon. Unlike the last couple of years, they’re heading into the offseason with a nice win and some real momentum.

I’d call that pretty meaningful.

