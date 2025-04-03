2025 NFL Draft: How the Saints could help the Chicago Bears land a steal in 1st round
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is in a slightly uncomfortable 2025 NFL draft position. With the 10th overall pick, he's close enough to the top of the draft order to potentially add a blue-chip prospect that could start right away, such as Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, but just far back enough that all the top guys are gone within the first nine selections.
If Poles wants one of those blue-chippers without trading up, he's going to need some help from other teams in the form of drafting quarterbacks. The Titans are widely believed to be selecting Cam Ward, and the Giants could select Shedeur Sanders.
Now, according to NFL insider Ian Rappaport, the Saints may be the third team to draft a quarterback before the Bears are on the clock.
If the Saints do go down this route, that quarterback is likely to be Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, whose draft stock has risen considerably in recent weeks.
With each quarterback drafted in the Top 10, another elite prospect falls closer to Chicago
Seeing three quarterbacks go off the board in the first nine picks is an ideal scenario for the Bears. If this happens, they're almost guaranteed one of the top prospects. Most likely, this would be Tyler Warren, according to most draft analysts.
While technically not a position of need for the Bears, we already know that head coach Ben Johnson wants to add true playmakers to his team, not just players. We also know that he loves what he's seen on film from Warren and already has ideas on how to work him into his offense. If Johnson turned second-round prospect Sam LaPorta into a Pro Bowler straight away, imagine what he could do with Warren.
Of course, this is all speculation for now, and nothing is set in stone. Rappaport did mention that the Saints might also choose to trade up from Round 2 into Round 1 to draft a quarterback. But if they like Dart enough, they may not want to take that chance and see him go to another team. Bears fans have to hope that they're enamored enough with the Ole Miss gunslinger to pull the trigger early.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —