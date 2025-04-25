2025 NFL Draft: Winners and losers from Bears selection of Colston Loveland
For weeks, the Chicago Bears had been linked to a tight end with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. And, sure enough, they took one. Only, it wasn't the tight end everyone expected.
The newest Bears tight end is former Michigan Wolverines star, Colston Loveland.
Of course, with any roster addition, there are winners and losers. Let's take a look at who fits these categories for the Bears.
Winner: Caleb Williams
Quarterback Caleb Williams needs to have a banner year in 2025, and adding Loveland certainly makes that easier. Over three years at Michigan, Loveland racked up over 1,400 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and he's a solid blocker.
Loser: Cole Kmet
'Loser' might be a bit of a stretch, but with Loveland on the roster, there's likely to be some speculation regarding Kmet's long-term role in Chicago. He did sign a 4-year extension in 2023, but there's an out for the Bears after the 2025 season. If Loveland proves to be a dynamic weapon, will Kmet's salary still be justifiable?
Winner: Braxton Jones
There'd been a lot of rumors surrounding the left tackle spot for the Chicago Bears in recent weeks, with several analysts picking the Bears to select a replacement for Braxton Jones with their first pick. That didn't happen, and that probably helps Jones sleep a little easier tonight.
Chicago could still add competition for him on Day 2 of the draft, but it won't be as tough as having to outplay Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell.
Winner: Ben Johnson
This pick has head coach Ben Johnson's fingerprints all over it. In lieu of adding help along the defensive line, the Bears opted for a versatile tight end, giving Johnson another weapon for his offense. He's the biggest winner for the Bears tonight.