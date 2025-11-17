4 biggest winners from Bears' thrilling Week 11 victory over Vikings
The Chicago Bears needed a victory in Week 11 in the worst way. Not that they haven't been winning lately, but a loss to the Minnesota Vikings would have left them at 0-3 in the division so far this year and placed them on a collision course with last place in the NFC North (again).
But after another Chicago Bears last-second victory, they sit at 7-3, a full three games ahead of the Vikings, with whom they've split their season series, half a game ahead of the Packers, and in sole control of first place, pending the results of the Lions' Sunday night game.
Yes, things are looking up for the Bears after that astonishing 19-17 win over the Vikings, but a handful of players in particular got a win on Sunday in more ways than just the scoreboard.
1. Cairo Santos
I won't go as far as saying that the Bears were on the cusp of a kicker controversy, but after Jake Moody signed on with the Bears ahead of their Week 6 road matchup against the Washington Commanders and drilled the game-winner, it sure looked like all he needed to become Chicago's starting kicker was a couple of bad games from Santos.
I guess we'll never know; Santos has connected on 10 of 13 field goals since his return to the lineup, including Sunday's epic game-winning field goal. Moody was a nice story and will probably be kicking for someone in 2026. It just won't be the Bears.
2. D'Andre Swift
Swift finds himself in a bind this season. He has just one year left on his three-year, $24 million deal, and rookie Kyle Monangai is breathing down his neck on the depth chart. Performances like Sunday's, however, will help him fend off the hungry youngster. Swift finished with 90 yards on 21 carries and frequently made some tough carries to keep the Bears ahead of the sticks.
3. Cole Kmet
Though he didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, Kmet reminded Ben Johnson and Bears fans exactly what he can do when you get him the ball. Kmet finished with a team-high 45 yards on 5 receptions, including a couple of critical first-down receptions. As the cherry on top, his blocking continues to be top notch.
The veteran tight end has been a red-zone monster for Chicago over the years, but has seemingly been phased out of the offense in 2025, for one reason or another. Sunday's performance might earn him some more trust from his quarterback and play-caller next week.
4. Ryan Poles
If this season is truly the turning point for the Chicago Bears, then credit must be given to general manager Ryan Poles for constructing this winner. From top to bottom, he has remade this roster and coaching staff, and Sunday's win served as proof of concept. Late in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bears were going to lose in exactly the same fashion as they had in Week 1, to the same team, no less.
Instead, the Bears proved that they'd learned their lesson and can consistently win games they would have lost in years past. You can criticize Ryan Poles as much as you want, and plenty of it is warranted, but it's nearly time to give him the credit he's earned.