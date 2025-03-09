2025 NFL Free Agency: Bears dubbed serious suitor for Falcons center Drew Dalman
Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman is the top free agent at his position in 2025, and the Chicago Bears are expected to be one of his most aggressive suitors when the negotiation window opens on March 10.
General manager Ryan Poles has taken massive steps forward in his offensive line rebuilding efforts, trading for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Ben Johnson understudy Jonah Jackson. But center remains a massive void.
For now.
According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are considered among the top contenders to land Dalman as the finishing touch to their interior offensive line.
Dalman, 26, played in nine games for the Falcons last season and finished with Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest grade among all centers. A 2021 fourth-round pick from Stanford, Dalman emerged as Atlanta's starting center in 2022 and has since gained a reputation as one of the NFL's best.
Rated as PFF's 26th-best free agent this year, Dalman is projected to receive a four-year, $56 million contract. I'd imagine his average annual salary ends up higher than $14 million per season, and that's OK. The Chicago Bears must be willing to overpay to solidify a position that's haunted their offensive line for years.
If the Bears manage to sign Dalman, their projected starting offensive line would be LT Braxton Jones, LG Joe Thuney, C Drew Dalman, RG Jonah Jackson, and RT Darnell Wright.
A lineup like that will have Caleb Williams smiling from ear to ear.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —