2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears swing BLOCKBUSTER trade for star pass rusher in 7-round mock
Despite winning just five games in 2024, at least some members of the Chicago Bears expect to be a dominant team in 2025. Just ask Jaylon Johnson or Tremaine Edmunds.
But the NFC North is expected to once again be the toughest division in the NFL. If the Bears want to claim the division crown, they're going to need more star power, but from where?
Six-time All-Pro T.J. Watt made waves Wednesday with his cryptic Instagram post, appearing to bid farewell to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's due for a new contract next year, and he may want a change of scenery if he can't get what he wants. If he's looking for a trade, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles should be on the phone to figure out what it would take to bring the star pass rusher to Chicago.
That's exactly what he does in this mock draft, sending the 10th and 41st overall picks in 2025, plus a 2026 first-round pick, to Pittsburgh. In return, Chicago adds a future Hall of Famer to their defensive line.
How would Chicago use the remainder of their 2025 draft selections after adding Watt? Let's take a look.
2.39 (via CAR) Quinshon Judkins- Running Back, Ohio State
The Bears need a strong north-south running back option to pair with the shiftier D'Andre Swift, and that's what Judkins brings to the table. He's a bruising back with a punishing style of play and a chip on his shoulder, breaking tackles and picking up those hard-fought yards after contact. He's also got the size and strength to carry that over into the NFL and still find success.
3.72 Ozzy Trapilo - Offensive Tackle, Boston College
Ryan Poles has done an excellent job rebuilding the starting five on his offensive line, but the Bears still need more depth, which is exactly what Trapilo can provide. A three-year starter with extensive experience at both right and left tackles, Trapilo is an ideal swing tackle with the upside to be a starting left tackle in the future.
5.148 Jack Kiser - Linebacker, Notre Dame
Linebacker is an underrated need for the Bears, especially if they choose to part ways with Tremaine Edmunds or TJ Edwards next offseason. In this mock draft, they get ahead of that by drafting Kiser. He'd be an old rookie at 25 years old, but the flip side of that is the experience he brings. Kiser projects as a stable, high-floor prospect who could potentially develop into a serviceable starter.
7.233 Robert Longerbeam - Cornerback, Rutgers
Longerbeam is flying a bit under the radar, but he has the potential to be a draft steal. He's got a smaller frame that could be a liability in the NFL, but his speed and instincts could make up for that if coached up by a capable defensive coordinator. I trust Dennis Allen to be the guy who can do exactly that.
7.240 Jonah Monheim - Center, USC
Monheim is a solid athlete with good footwork who didn't miss a single game in three seasons. He has extremely short arms but can make up for it with good technique and coaching. Having chemistry with the QB1 wouldn't hurt, either.
