Steelers' T.J. Watt Posts Cryptic Message, Sparks Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans may not have liked the latest post by superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. The six-time All-Pro shared a photo on his Instagram story, and the photo has everyone questioning if it's a sign that he's headed out of the Steelers orginization.
Watt posted a picture of him in a Steelers uniform walking off the field during a game while giving the peace sign. The picture is from Las Vegas when Pittsburgh played the Raiders in 2024.
Watt is expected to be the next edge rusher to earn a massive payday this offseason after Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett both surpassed $35 million. Garrett surpassed $40 million.
General manager Omar Khan was asked about the situation and if the Steelers were willing to pay a cost that high, and he made it clear that contracts aren't going backwards, and neither will Watt's.
"Yeah, I mean, it's May. I don't expect salaries to go down, so I expect them to keep increasing year-to-year," Khan said. "I'm sure that's like in your industry too, right?
He then assured that Watt is expected to finish his career with the Steelers.
"I'm not going toget into the contract numbers, but if you're referring to T.J. [Watt], I assume, I'll just say that I'm very hopeful that T.J. will finish his career as a Steeler," Khan added.
The Steelers haven't signed Watt and he's set to head into the final year of his current deal. It's be shocking if they did trade him, and there's a likely possibility that this photo is simply one he enjoyed and found on the internet. So, he posted it.
But everyone is going to be wondering if this is the beginning of the end for Watt and the Steelers. If you listed to Omar Khan's words about the matter, it's hard to think the Steelers move on instead of paying their superstar defender.
