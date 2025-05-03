2025 NFL Schedule: 6 best matchups for Chicago Bears in Week 1
In 2024, the Chicago Bears won an ugly Week 1 contest at home against the Tennessee Titans. While an ugly win is better than any loss, it didn't inspire much confidence in the fanbase for the rest of the year, and the Bears eventually finished the season with another losing record.
Bears fans and NFL analysts expect a much better start to 2025 for these new-look Bears. After hiring the hottest head coaching candidate, revamping a beleaguered offensive line, and adding dynamic pass catchers in the draft, the Bears are projected to win and to win right away.
With that in mind, who would make for the best Week 1 opponent for Chicago? A bad team with a porous defense to ease into the year? Or a title contender that would likely force the Bears into an 0-1 start?
1. Philadelphia Eagles (Away)
As the defending champs, the Eagles have the privilege of playing the first game of the year at home, and the Bears are slated for an away contest in Philly. This would likely be a loss, and it could make for an ugly, frustrating start to the year for the Bears.
But imagine if the Bears do what the 2023 Detroit Lions did and start the season with an unexpected win over the defending champs. That would be an enormous confidence boost for this young team and could kickstart the kind of season Bears fans have been dreaming of since 1985.
2. Green Bay Packers (Away)
The last time the Chicago Bears faced their arch-rival at Lambeau Field, they walked away with a win. Imagine if Chicago could start the season right back in enemy territory and win once again? Not only would this start Chicago's first winning streak against Green Bay since 2007, but it would also be great for the rivalry, which has been a one-sided beatdown for far too long, if Green Bay lost two consecutive home games and both were to the Bears.
3. Las Vegas Raiders (Away)
The previous two teams would make for tough matchups for the Bears, so how about a meatball right over the center of the plate? The Raiders have some talented playmakers on offense now, especially with the addition of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, but their defense looks ripe for exploitation.
Head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams should have their way with this defense and get a well-earned win. As a bonus, Bears fans travel so well that this would be a quasi-home game for the Bears.
4. Detroit Lions (Away)
If you want to be the division champs, you have to beat the division champs. Taking down the Lions in their house, with their former offensive coordinator calling Chicago's plays, would be a real thumb in the eye to the Detroit fanbase and give the NFL media plenty to talk about.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)
How about a couple of home matchups? The Steelers are expected to sign Aaron Rodgers any day now, and the Bears have not faced Rodgers since he left the Packers in 2023; this would almost certainly be their last meeting. The Steelers' defense is elite, and adding Rodgers could make them legit contenders, but it would be a sweet Week 1 victory for the team and its fans to finally slay the boogeyman.
6. New York Giants (Home)
Of all Chicago's 2025 opponents, this one feels like the hardest to project. The Giants should have a dominant defense after adding Abdul Carter in the draft, and Russell Wilson will likely be QB1 to start the season, offering a huge upgrade from last year. This would be a good test for the Bears, especially the offense, while still giving them a decent chance of starting the year 1-0.